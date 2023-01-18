Happy Wednesday Puff n Stuffs,
Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!
@justoo_parker
i didn’t ask GET IN THE BACK 😤 #fyp #lgbt🌈 #justooparker #wlw #foryoupage #studsoftiktok🌈 #lesbiansoftiktok #fypシ
I wonder how many of us are car-sex babies
@sincity694
😭 it ain’t easy #wlw #👩❤️💋👩 #lgbt🌈 #queer #fyp #fems #studsoftiktok #lesbiansoftiktok #foryoupage
The comments on this are PERFECT lolololol
@simplysimone
Babyyyyyyy, the real ones remember the OG theme song
A sign that you are A GREAT PARENT!
@nicky_monroeee
had to find another therapist because…she was giving me op vibes with that one 🌚🥹💕✨ #laughatmypain #therapy #traumaresponse #indenial #millenialmommy
AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!
@naomiheartsxo
I love the plus size gals💗 #plussize #plussizeedition #relatable #funny
LOLOLOLOLLOL HELLLLLLPPPP!!!!
@lezbianlife
Bag packed since early Monday honestly
@kujorg
🤷🏾♂️ #greenscreen #fyp #fypシ #foryou #foryoupage #viral #applepay #nyc #traderjoes #mta #wholefoods #sanrio #hellokitty #chipotle #dunkin #dunkindonuts
OMG it’s me!!
@visuallocs
Don’t be calling the cops karens we’re just having fun and creating safe space for our folx. And remember this was our neighborhood first 🌈🇹🇹 Follow us on instagram @thevillagebk Twitter @thevillbk
Would love a special invite plethe!
@cherrysherrycherie
Posting because I told myself I would #wlw #lesbiansoftiktok🏳️🌈 #fypシ #capcut
First of all — Correct
@mynameis_susie
1 month down, eternity to go 🥰💍👰🏾♀️👰🏾♀️ #1monthdown #marriedlife #marriage #lesbiancouple #lesbiansoftiktok #lesbianwedding #blacklesbiantiktok #lgbt #essence #bscott #melanin #locs #mexico #destinationwedding #playadelcarmen @The Shade Room @BrideNavy @Brides.com @Sandos Hotels #fyp
We love trickery in this house!
i cannot re: apple pay that is incredibly relatable