FYP: Just Send Her A List Of Mean Things To Say While You {Redacted}

Happy Wednesday Puff n Stuffs,

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

@justoo_parker

i didn’t ask GET IN THE BACK 😤 #fyp #lgbt🌈 #justooparker #wlw #foryoupage #studsoftiktok🌈 #lesbiansoftiktok #fypシ

♬ original sound – ToineTheDon

I wonder how many of us are car-sex babies

@sincity694

😭 it ain’t easy #wlw #👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩 #lgbt🌈 #queer #fyp #fems #studsoftiktok #lesbiansoftiktok #foryoupage

♬ original sound – Antny_Aries

The comments on this are PERFECT lolololol

@simplysimone

Babyyyyyyy, the real ones remember the OG theme song

♬ Charmed Intro – Charmed Toker

A sign that you are A GREAT PARENT!

@nicky_monroeee

had to find another therapist because…she was giving me op vibes with that one 🌚🥹💕✨ #laughatmypain #therapy #traumaresponse #indenial #millenialmommy

♬ original sound – Martin Banuelos

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!

@naomiheartsxo

I love the plus size gals💗 #plussize #plussizeedition #relatable #funny

♬ original sound – Mistress Isabelle

LOLOLOLOLLOL HELLLLLLPPPP!!!!

@lezbianlife

#lgbt🌈 #wlwtiktok #sneakylink

♬ original sound – Wendy Williams Clips

Bag packed since early Monday honestly

@kujorg

🤷🏾‍♂️ #greenscreen #fyp #fypシ #foryou #foryoupage #viral #applepay #nyc #traderjoes #mta #wholefoods #sanrio #hellokitty #chipotle #dunkin #dunkindonuts

♬ original sound – Relly🦍💰

OMG it’s me!!

@visuallocs

Don’t be calling the cops karens we’re just having fun and creating safe space for our folx. And remember this was our neighborhood first 🌈🇹🇹 Follow us on instagram @thevillagebk Twitter @thevillbk

♬ original sound – DJ Phaphane

Would love a special invite plethe!

@cherrysherrycherie

Posting because I told myself I would #wlw #lesbiansoftiktok🏳️‍🌈 #fypシ #capcut

♬ original sound – ZENDAYA

First of all — Correct

@mynameis_susie

1 month down, eternity to go 🥰💍👰🏾‍♀️👰🏾‍♀️ #1monthdown #marriedlife #marriage #lesbiancouple #lesbiansoftiktok #lesbianwedding #blacklesbiantiktok #lgbt #essence #bscott #melanin #locs #mexico #destinationwedding #playadelcarmen @The Shade Room @BrideNavy @Brides.com @Sandos Hotels #fyp

♬ Marry Me (feat. Toya Wright) – Rasheeda

We love trickery in this house!

Shelli Nicole

Shelli Nicole is a Detroit-raised, Chicago-based writer. Her work has appeared in Bustle, HelloGiggles & Marie Claire. She is terrified of mermaids and teenagers equally.

Shelli has written 231 articles for us.

