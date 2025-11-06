This is Trans News Tracker, a biweekly Autostraddle roundup and analysis of the biggest trans news stories. To support this vital work we do, consider becoming a member.

In what is not a surprising move by the Trump administration, two new proposed executive orders with directives for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will attempt to take away all gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth and punish providers who try to stand up for their pediatric trans patients by continuing to provide care.

According to a draft text of the new rules obtained by NPR from an anonymous employee at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the first executive order would “prohibit federal Medicaid reimbursement for medical care provided to transgender patients younger than age 18” and would make reimbursement through the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) unavailable for any patients under 19-years-old. The second executive order goes even further and takes the Trump administration’s constant and consistent scapegoating of trans people to a whole new level. This EO threatens to block “all Medicaid and Medicare funding for any services at hospitals that provide pediatric gender-affirming care.”

NPR’s report consulted Katie Keith, director of the Center for Health Policy and the Law at Georgetown University, who said the rules “would be a significant escalation in the Trump administration’s attack on access to transgender health care.”

After nearly a year of dramatic attempts at expanding the administration’s power over what trans people can and cannot do with their bodies, this could be one of the most dangerous attacks so far if the rules are passed and if the administration is able to enforce them. As the Union of Concerned Scientists explains, “At particular risk of dying by suicide: LGBTQ+ youth. Being LGBTQ+ increases the likelihood of seriously contemplating suicide (41%) compared with their heterosexual peers (13%). And within that group, trans and nonbinary kids are at an even higher risk of death by suicide than their queer, cisgender peers.”

Although it’s already incredibly obvious, more and more studies have come out over the last few years confirming that gender-affirming care is, in fact, life-saving care for trans youth and trans adults. These rules would continue to put trans youth at an even greater risk.

The source who gave this information to NPR said the administration is planning to publicly unveil the new rules within the next couple of weeks. With what we’ve seen from the many medical institutions willingly capitulating to the Trump administration’s agenda, it seems highly likely that these new rules would mean the continued closure of pediatric medical centers for trans youth. However, as Keith points out, “I think it’s really, really important to note that nothing is changing immediately. These would be proposals that would go out for public comment, it would take months for the Trump administration to issue a final rule, and then, if past is prologue, we would see litigation over whatever the final rules are.”

Of course, early capitulation by medical institutions should be avoided and resisted at all costs, but the trend has been to give in quickly to avoid conflict with the Trump administration. Right now, this news is something important to keep on our radar as we keep pushing against the administration and these institutions that are making our lives and the lives of young trans people harder to live.

Some Good Trans News For Once

Trump’s transgender passport policy blocked in Maryland case. We’ve been reporting on and following up on the trans passport “ban” for a few months now. It seems like each new court case brings a new level of unenforceability to this heinous policy.

Defiant protests target Fenway Health as youth care ends. In last month’s Trans News Tracker, we reported on how Boston’s Fenway Health, a queer community health center, moved to stop providing gender-affirming care for patients under 19-years-old in response to the Trump administration’s threats. In response, the community is coming together to push Fenway to reconsider.

Judge to block enforcement of administration’s “don’t say trans” school rule. U.S. District Judge Ann Aiken is in the process of filing an injunction on behalf of 16 states to block the Trump administration from forcing them to remove all references to trans people and gender diversity from their sexual health curriculums. Let’s go, Ann!

First-of-its kind trans immigrant support center opens permanent space after years without one. A grassroots organization supporting Hijra and Kinnar people within the South Asian community was finally able to open a physical space in San Francisco last month. Parivar Bay Area will “provide legal advice, leadership training, and other support to transgender immigrants,” among other services.

Gender Queer, one of the most banned books in the U.S., is getting a deluxe edition. One of the most banned queer books in the country is getting an annotated edition that “includes a new cover, exclusive art and sketches, a foreword from ND Stevenson, Lumberjanes writer and creator of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, and an afterword from Kobabe.” I’m sure this is going to really piss some people off, and I’m glad it will!

Trans News I Wish I Didn’t Have to Report

USDA website uses transphobic messaging to blame Dems for government shutdown. Not really a new low for them, but these people will find any way to drag trans people into any goddamn thing.

Trump administration changes rules to exclude LGBTQ+ org workers from loan forgiveness program. As if the new rules for student loan forgiveness couldn’t get any worse or life-threatening for everyone, the Trump administration has introduced a new rule to block Public Service Student Loan Forgiveness for people who work for LGBTQ+ organizations around the country.

Elon Musk debuts far-right, anti-trans clone of Wikipedia called “Grokipedia.” This is so stupid, but I figured it was worth putting here for those of us who working in sectors where we might be listed on something like this.

Texas will target professors ‘pushing leftist ideologies,’ Greg Abbott says. Here’s an alternative headline for this article: “Disgruntled loser takes aim at education.” In all seriousness, we know it’s dark days for educators in many southern states right now, and this is the newest iteration of the battle against censorship. I hope this professor sues the hell out of the state.

Last Bits

Riley Gaines feuds with AOC on X, challenges Congresswoman to debate. I don’t like to hand it to any sitting politicians, even the ones who say they’re on the left. But I have to say, AOC’s response to Gaines is an all-timer comeback.

Robert De Niro’s trans daughter Airyn says her dad’s allyship has been “non-stop.” I always have a soft spot for moments when Italian-American men do something unexpectedly wonderful regarding queer or trans rights. And this is no different.

Hailey Bieber responds to trolls calling her trans: “As if being trans is a diss?” Ok, Hailey, I didn’t know you got down like that.

A man got his jaw broken defending a trans woman. The community paid for his surgery. You love to see the people coming together to take care of each other. And I would love to see more cishet people sticking up for us like this guy did.

The family that Miss Major built. A beautiful profile of not just one of the most important trans organizers we had but also the community she built and the community that sustained her.

Trans powerlifter wins state supreme court victory in discrimination suit. This victory for JayCee Cooper has been a long time coming. And as a queer and trans competitive powerlifter myself, I can only hope this will lead to continued policy changes in the major powerlifting associations around the country.