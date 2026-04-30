One of the most controversial voter identification bills made its way to the Senate floor last week. The bill — titled the SAVE America Act — would have put rigid restrictions on the types of identification people can use to vote in local and national elections and would have made absentee voting and voting-by-mail virtually impossible.

In the earliest iterations of the bill, Republicans included other restrictions on trans people’s ability to access gender-affirming care and to participate in athletic programs that receive local and federal funding. While the latter restrictions were taken out of the bill before it went to the Senate floor for a vote, the SAVE America Act appeared to have the necessary bipartisan support to pass. Then, in a surprising turn last week, the bill was defeated in a 48-50 vote, with Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine and Thom Tillis of North Carolina joining every Democrat in voting “No.”

You might be wondering why I’m making this the focus of this week’s column. Well, if you’ve been paying attention to the news, you know trans people have had their rights to the appropriate documentation and photo identification strictly limited since the Trump administration began their second term. Since many trans people across the country have already had their correct documents voided or are struggling to attain the documents they need, the SAVE America Act would have put yet another barrier in place for trans people when it comes to registering to vote, voting at the polls on election days, or voting via absentee ballot or mail-in ballot.

Beyond that, the SAVE America Act should be of grave concern for any person currently living in the United States. Whether you believe voting does actually make a difference or not, these extremely restrictive bills point to the potential for more unchecked power for the far right. The more they can limit our ability to access certain kinds of “freedoms” in this country, the more they’ll keep pushing until we’re nearly stripped of our ability to fight against them via legislative victories and much more radical revolutionary tactics.

While the SAVE America Act is dead for now, it’s important to keep paying close attention to states that are following in the federal government’s footsteps in passing their own voter identification laws and to the new federal bills that will pop up to replace it. The far right and the GOP are hell-bent on getting these kinds of restrictions put in place, so this is certainly not the end of the battle for them.

Some Good Trans News For Once

Montana Supreme Court upholds ability of transgender residents to update documents. Speaking of having the appropriate documentation, the Montana Supreme Court has struck down Montana’s Senate Bill 458, which sought to restrict trans people’s ability to access appropriate state identification. Apparently, it was a heated debate amongst the members of the court, but the court still ended up in a 5-2 split against the law.

Federal court sides with trans athletes & says Donald Trump’s executive orders aren’t law. The ‘M’ states have truly been dominating the trans right sector in the last few months. In Minnesota, a federal appeals court has struck down a ban to push trans athletes from girls’ sports in the state and argued that the Trump administration’s executive orders banning trans people from participating in sports in the gender category of their choosing does not represent “settled law.” I really love that they added that last part, as I’ve been arguing that executive orders aren’t law since I understood the difference between the two in high school.

Supreme Court turns away parental rights dispute involving child’s gender transition in school. In what is maybe a short-term win for children’s rights to autonomy and privacy, the Supreme Court decided not to hear the case of Massachusetts parents who argued their child’s public school violated their parental rights by allowing students to socially transition without the parents’ knowledge. This is not the first time they declined to hear this kind of case, and a similar case from Florida is still awaiting a decision on whether it will be heard or not. We’ll see what happens.