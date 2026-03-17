Usually on Trans News Tracker, I highlight one major story concerning trans rights alongside a number of positive and negative news for our community. This week, though, there are some rather large developments for trans people across the U.S. that I think should be highlighted together. But don’t worry, there is still some good news on the horizon, which I’ll include here as well.

The Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia — an all-Republican, mostly Trump-appointed Federal appeals court — ruled last week to uphold West Virginia’s ban on Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming surgeries for trans adults. The unanimous decision “overturned a judge’s decision that the 2004 statute violated anti-discrimination protections under two federal laws as well as the U.S. Constitution’s promise of equal protection under the law.” The three-judges on the panel — Paul Victor Niemeyer, Julius Ness Richardson, and Allison Jones Rushing — who presided over the appeal claimed the law (as it stands) was written to apply to “specific procedures” and has nothing to do with the identities of the individuals pursuing these procedures.

In their joint decision, Richardson wrote on behalf of the other members of the panel: “It is not irrational for a legislature to encourage citizens to appreciate their sex and not become disdainful of their sex by refusing to fund experimental procedures that may have the opposite effect.”

As we know from years of research — which is also constantly expanded upon — the claim that preventing trans people, whether they are adolescents or adults, from pursuing gender-affirming care will somehow discourage them from being trans is not only wildly irrational but also entirely unscientific. And even if it wasn’t, the idea that anyone should place a barrier between what someone can and cannot do with their body has implications that extend far beyond gender-affirming care and trans people.

On top of that, the ramifications of this decision go far beyond West Virginia and how Medicaid funds can be applied. As Erin Reed writes:

“…the precedent in this decision can be weaponized far beyond Medicaid. If it is not unconstitutional to ‘encourage citizens to appreciate their sex,’ the implications extend to virtually every area of transgender life. Are gender marker bans on IDs legal because carrying correct documents could ‘discourage’ transgender people from ‘appreciating their sex?’ Are drag bans and bans on cross-gender clothing legal because the state has an interest in encouraging the appreciation of sex? Could a state compel transgender people into conversion therapy, reasoning that it is not discriminatory because it targets a medical diagnosis rather than transgender status—and that the goal is simply to ‘encourage them to appreciate their sex?’ The implications are terrifying for transgender people, and the court’s language provides no limiting principle to prevent any of these outcomes.”

We are sure to see this ruling used and cited throughout the country as anti-trans laws are being pushed from nearly every corner of the U.S.

A year ago, the third state ever in the U.S. to legalize same-sex marriage before it became Federal law also became one of the first to completely strip gender identity protections from its civil rights code. Last week, it also became one of the first states to enshrine a law prohibiting local municipalities and their governments in the state of Iowa from protecting trans rights on the local level in any capacity.

In a press conference following the signing of the bill into state law, Iowa’s Republican Governor, Kim Reynolds, very vaguely and as seemingly diplomatically as possible tried to make excuses for the escalation in anti-trans legislation at first: “We just believe that locals should follow the state laws, especially when it comes to civil rights. Otherwise, we have a mismatch of rights out there, and we felt that it was the right thing to do.”

But as she continued, it became clear her concerns were centered around the “panic” in regards to trans women participating in women’s sports. She said: “One of the reasons that we did that is it does have an impact on protecting girls’ sports and making sure that we’re protecting girls in safe spaces, in restrooms and in lockers. So, that was at jeopardy if we have a hodgepodge of mixed laws within our state. We thought that it was important that they be consistent, and so did the Legislature.”

Here again, we have a group of far-right losers performing legislative tyranny simply because they believe in a bogeyman that doesn’t and has never existed. What’s more is that this will likely have far-reaching consequences as conservative state legislatures try to figure out what to do with the more progressive municipal governments in their states. As Coralville (Iowa) City Council Member Katie Freeman told Iowa Public Radio in an interview after the passing of the law: “The state can now take away any civil rights, and no city has a recourse for that. And unfortunately, I think there are too many people that still believe it will never happen to them, and we don’t have the luxury to believe that any longer.”