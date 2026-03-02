On Thursday, February 26, news broke that hundreds of trans people in Kansas woke up to find their state identification cards, drivers’ licenses, and birth certificates had been invalidated as Senate Bill 244 went into effect.

The law — which was originally vetoed by Kansas Democratic Governor Laura Kelly before the Kansas State Legislature overthrew the veto — “prohibits transgender Kansans from changing the gender marker on their driver’s license and directs the Kansas Department of Revenue to invalidate licenses that have had a gender marker change. The law similarly applies to birth certificates.”

In addition to the impact on trans people’s identification in the state, the law also prohibits trans people from using their restroom of choice in government buildings, and it bans any gender-neutral bathrooms that have more than one stall for use.

As with many similar bills being drafted and passed through other state legislatures, the enforcement provisions on this one are equally enraging and totally absurd. They include “financial penalties for government entities, misdemeanor criminal charges against repeat offenders and creation of a civil cause of action for an individual to sue someone who used an opposite-sex bathroom.”

Moreover, one of the biggest issues with this law, as we’ve seen over and over again with other bills like it, is that the original draft of the language of the law is so vague and unclear that it is impossible to know exactly how the various parts of it (outside of the ID and birth certificate provisions) will be enforced. And as a result of the law going into effect, trans Kansans are not only left without the tools they need to move through the world with ease every day, but they are also left scrambling to figure out if they should stay in the state or not.

However, trans Kansans aren’t going out without a fight. The day after the law went into effect, two trans Kansans with the support of the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas brought a lawsuit against the state. The plaintiffs are asking the court to strike down the law as unconstitutional and are asking for the court to formally block the enforcement of all the provisions listed in the law. The suit argues that the law directly violates Kansans’ “guarantees of personal autonomy, privacy, equality under the law, due process, and free expression” as listed in the Kansas state constitution.

At this point, there is no way to know whether the plaintiffs — and the rest of the trans people living in Kansas — will win this lawsuit, but we keep reporting on the developments as they happen.

And although I’m not a huge fan of corporations stepping in to provide anything less than aggressive material support in situations like this, I do feel like this will be helpful for some who might have missed the news. Lyft announced this weekend that they are offering half-price rides for trans people whose drivers’ licenses have been invalidated as a result of the law.

Some Good Trans News For Once

Federal judge temporarily blocks Plano ISD from enforcing parts of Texas law banning DEI. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Judges have really been showing up for LGBTQ+ youth. In Texas, Judge Charles Eskridge with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas in Houston officially prohibited the school districts of Houston, Katy, and Plano from implementing parts of a new Texas law aimed at eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in schools. The parts he specifically barred them from implementing were the ones that would’ve prevented students from forming and joining clubs focused on LGBTQ+ fellowship and issues.

Colorado bill to seal children’s name-change records moves forward after Polis veto threat. In an effort to protect the privacy of trans people in the state, lawmakers in Colorado have moved forward a bill that would make the records of trans youth who filed name change requests private for the rest of their lives.

Scouting America says transgender kids are still welcome after Pete Hegseth claimed they weren’t. After U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth claimed that Scouting America would no longer accept trans participants, Roger Krone, the organization’s CEO, immediately snapped back at Hegseth’s claims saying: “We have transgender people in our program, and we’ll have transgender people in our program going forward […] Scouting America will continue to welcome and serve all youth. That commitment is unwavering.” There is no word yet on what the Pentagon’s response to Krone’s defiance will be, but the organization will likely be fighting Hegseth on this in the weeks to come.