GREAT NEWS friends!! At long last, there is finally a bounty of television for us! Robust, important, (hopefully) quality programming featuring lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer and/or trans characters are actually going to be airing on screens we can access in our very own homes, or wherever you watch your stories.

Netflix

Vladimir: Limited Series // March 8

Rachel Weisz is a writer and professor at a liberal arts college who feels her sexual and creative powers are waning but then she finds new life in her loins via an obsession with her younger colleague Vladimir (Leo Woodall). She’s in an open marriage with her husband, John (John Slattery) who’s just had a sexual assault case brought against him by the college where they both teach. This series promises to be “subversive” and funny, but also serious and intense. Also important for us here is that her daughter, Sid (Ellen Robertson), is a lesbian!

That Night/Esa Noche: Limited Series // March 13

This six-part Spanish crime drama follows three sisters whose lives are upended on holiday to the Dominican Republic when one hits a man with her car and enlists her sisters to help cover it up. Claudia Salas (Rebeka from Elite!) plays the lesbian sister, Paula, who has very serious bangs.

Heartbreak High: Season Three // March 25

Our favorite messy Australian teenagers dramedy “somehow got even gayer” in Season Two, and we anticipate Season Three continuing in that direction, with returning queers like Quinni (widely praised for authentic autistic representation) and her nonbinary BFF Darren, “Indigenous bisexual baddies” Missy and Malakai, and ex-eshay gay ace Ca$h. As the kiddos near graduation, they’ve got next steps to consider — thus the themes of Season Three are “consequences and class.”

Prime Video

Scarpetta: Season One // March 11

Nicole Kidman plays lesbian author Patricia Cornwall’s iconic forensic pathologist Kay Scarpetta, who will be attempting to both unmask a serial killer and prove that her career-making case from 28 years earlier isn’t also her undoing. Beloved queer actress Ariana DeBose plays her lesbian niece, Lucy Farinelli-Watson, and context clues (imdb) suggest that her wife, Janet, is played by Janet Montgomery.

Deadloch: Season Two Premiere // March 20

This legitimately delightful and thoroughly gay detective series‘ new season finds (lesbian) Dulcie (Kate Box) and Eddie (Madeline Sami) in Australia’s Northern Territory, investigating the death of Eddie’s former policing partner Bushy. But a body part discovered in nearby Barra Creek diverts their plan. The marketing copy for Deadloch is quite good, actually, describing the scenario like so: “Sticky, sweaty and juggling comprehensive thrush infections, the detectives find themselves embroiled in a world of crocodile-fuelled tourism, overstretched Indigenous rangers, cagey locals, and seven-metre prehistoric predators – all of whom call Barra Creek’s stretch of land, and water, their home.” Queer writer/director Jean Tong is making their acting debut playing what appears to be a nervous character with a notebook, highly relatable.

Peacock

Ted: Season 2 Premiere // March 5

Somehow this “prequel” to Seth McFarlane’s talking teddy bear dulagy Ted is Peacock’s most-watched original series?! In Season One, Valerie reported that the television series improves upon the film because “instead of the politically incorrect jokes being said unchecked, there is a character who pushes back” — and that’s Blaire (Giorgia Whigham), John’s LESBIAN cousin who lives with him and his parents.

Top Chef: Season 23 Premiere // March 9 (Bravo)

Our 23rd trip around the sun of Top Chef is headquartered in the Carolinas, judged by esteemed lesbian chef Kristen Kish. Some of the contestants ping but we’ll have to tune in to see who turns out to be gay for real.

It’s Dorothy! (2025) // March 13

It’s Dorothy! uses a cornucopia of cultural icons (including queers like Lena Waithe, John Waters, Amber Ruffin and Margaret Cho), artistic and archival footage and music to explore how the story of Dorothy Gale has always been and continues to be a “beacon for those who are often overlooked.”