GREAT NEWS friends!! At long last, there is finally a bounty of television for us! Robust, important, (hopefully) quality programming featuring lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer and/or trans characters are actually going to be airing on screens we can access in our very own homes, or wherever you watch your stories.
Netflix
Vladimir: Limited Series // March 8
Rachel Weisz is a writer and professor at a liberal arts college who feels her sexual and creative powers are waning but then she finds new life in her loins via an obsession with her younger colleague Vladimir (Leo Woodall). She’s in an open marriage with her husband, John (John Slattery) who’s just had a sexual assault case brought against him by the college where they both teach. This series promises to be “subversive” and funny, but also serious and intense. Also important for us here is that her daughter, Sid (Ellen Robertson), is a lesbian!
That Night/Esa Noche: Limited Series // March 13
This six-part Spanish crime drama follows three sisters whose lives are upended on holiday to the Dominican Republic when one hits a man with her car and enlists her sisters to help cover it up. Claudia Salas (Rebeka from Elite!) plays the lesbian sister, Paula, who has very serious bangs.
Heartbreak High: Season Three // March 25
Our favorite messy Australian teenagers dramedy “somehow got even gayer” in Season Two, and we anticipate Season Three continuing in that direction, with returning queers like Quinni (widely praised for authentic autistic representation) and her nonbinary BFF Darren, “Indigenous bisexual baddies” Missy and Malakai, and ex-eshay gay ace Ca$h. As the kiddos near graduation, they’ve got next steps to consider — thus the themes of Season Three are “consequences and class.”
Prime Video
Scarpetta: Season One // March 11
Nicole Kidman plays lesbian author Patricia Cornwall’s iconic forensic pathologist Kay Scarpetta, who will be attempting to both unmask a serial killer and prove that her career-making case from 28 years earlier isn’t also her undoing. Beloved queer actress Ariana DeBose plays her lesbian niece, Lucy Farinelli-Watson, and context clues (imdb) suggest that her wife, Janet, is played by Janet Montgomery.
Deadloch: Season Two Premiere // March 20
This legitimately delightful and thoroughly gay detective series‘ new season finds (lesbian) Dulcie (Kate Box) and Eddie (Madeline Sami) in Australia’s Northern Territory, investigating the death of Eddie’s former policing partner Bushy. But a body part discovered in nearby Barra Creek diverts their plan. The marketing copy for Deadloch is quite good, actually, describing the scenario like so: “Sticky, sweaty and juggling comprehensive thrush infections, the detectives find themselves embroiled in a world of crocodile-fuelled tourism, overstretched Indigenous rangers, cagey locals, and seven-metre prehistoric predators – all of whom call Barra Creek’s stretch of land, and water, their home.” Queer writer/director Jean Tong is making their acting debut playing what appears to be a nervous character with a notebook, highly relatable.
Peacock
Ted: Season 2 Premiere // March 5
Somehow this “prequel” to Seth McFarlane’s talking teddy bear dulagy Ted is Peacock’s most-watched original series?! In Season One, Valerie reported that the television series improves upon the film because “instead of the politically incorrect jokes being said unchecked, there is a character who pushes back” — and that’s Blaire (Giorgia Whigham), John’s LESBIAN cousin who lives with him and his parents.
Top Chef: Season 23 Premiere // March 9 (Bravo)
Our 23rd trip around the sun of Top Chef is headquartered in the Carolinas, judged by esteemed lesbian chef Kristen Kish. Some of the contestants ping but we’ll have to tune in to see who turns out to be gay for real.
It’s Dorothy! (2025) // March 13
It’s Dorothy! uses a cornucopia of cultural icons (including queers like Lena Waithe, John Waters, Amber Ruffin and Margaret Cho), artistic and archival footage and music to explore how the story of Dorothy Gale has always been and continues to be a “beacon for those who are often overlooked.”
Wicked: For Good (2025) // March 20
The slightly less-thrilling but still good sequel to seminal homoerotic musical masterpiece Wicked debuts on Peacock with a whole suite of accompanying content, like a sing-a-long, director’s commentary version and something called Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked.
HBO Max
Rooster // Season One Premiere // March 8
Best-selling author Greg Russo (Steve Carrell) has a change to re-invent himself (specifically, as the protagonist of his most beloved novels) when he ends up at his professor daughter Katie (Lauren Tsai)’s college campus to support her after her husband cheats on her with a grad student. It’s got a great cast that includes Danielle Deadwyler and Connie Britton and also (and this is why I am telling you about this show right now in this context) Robby Hoffman is in it and obviously her character will be gay. Also all the girls in all the photos of this show are dressing super gay, but then there are other photos where they have boyfriends. 😔
Hulu
Celebrity Jeopardy: All- Stars: Season One Premiere // ABC // March 14
Previous champion stars return for more battles! Also, there will be queers such as Cynthia Nixon and Margaret Cho.
Hot Milk (2025) // March 17
This “imperfect movie about bad mothers and worse lovers” stars Emma Mackey as Sofia, an anthropology student who accompanies her mother Rose (Fiona Shaw) to the Spanish coast in search of a cure for Rose’s mysterious illness.
Paramount+
Watson: Season 2B // March 1
In the latest Sherlock iteration, Sherlock Holmes’ parter, Dr. John Watson, resuming his medical career at a clinic treating rare diseases after Sherlock’s (alleged??) death. His ex-wife, Mary, is bisexual, and despite their breakup remains his friend and co-worker.
NCIS: Season 23B Premiere // March 3
It appears that there has been and remains a lesbian on this program that has been on TV forever and is about scientists investigating crimes — Kasie Hines is the Forensic Scientist for the NCIS Major Case Response Team.
America’s Culinary Cup: Season One Premiere // March 4
Padma Lakshmi’s new cooking competition show brings an invitation-only lineup of America’s most elite chefs to compete in the “ultimate culinary arena,” tested on their mastery of the 10 culinary commandments — meat, vegetables, sauces, dessert, innovation, flavors, sustainability, world cuisine, consistency, culinary science and technology.
Comments
Also D’arcy Carden plays a queer character in the Stan series Sunny Nights coming to Hulu and Disney+ march 11th! it also stars queer aussie actress Jessica De Gouw!