Continuing my series of “wow, I didn’t know I could watch all this gay stuff in the UK without having to pay for streaming services” we have ten whole queer films, any of which you could sit down and view right this minute. If you are in a rush and/or overfaced by the prospect of committing 90 minutes to a single act of media consumption, check out the bonus section at the end for some short films!



This film has everything you could possibly want in a thriller: Cold War tensions, a badass female lead, hot queer sex and lots of coats. Apparently some people think the script is sketchy and plot overly-convoluted but I, a simple soul easily satisfied watching Charlize Theron with a dodgy accent batter henchmen also with dodgy accents, love it.

I was already familar with the story of notorious 17th century nun Benedetta Carlini when this film was announced and therefore hotly anticipated what may happen to the story in the hands of Showgirls director Paul Verhoeven. We follow a young Benedetta from the moment she’s sold off to a convent in Pescia as a child, until she hits adulthood, when her extreme devotion, mystic visions and dubious stigmata wounds elevate her standings, creating tensions with the established order. It’s not long before she’s drawing others deep into her ecstatic practices, setting off a drastic chain of events.

Would it sound pretentious if I said I had only read the graphic novel of this and not actually seen the film? The main reason for this obviously being that consuming the book is way quicker than committing to almost 3 whole hours to this film! While known for standout performances from Lea Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos as students in Paris experiencing first love with a tragic twist, it’s arguably far better known for a lengthy sex scene and arduous on-set conditions!

Cocoon (2020)

A lesbian coming-of-age tale set in contemporary East Berlin following 14-year-old Nora, who feels like an outsider until newcomer Romy shakes up her summer. Per Drew: “This is a beautiful film filled with the kind of panicky intensity that defines early adolescence — and first love.”

Crossing (2024)

Crossing follows the stern and stoic Lia, a retired teacher, indefatigable in her quest to find her last remaining relative, trans niece Tekla. While checking out Tekla’s last known address in their Georgian hometown, Lia encounters the wayward but good-hearted Achi who is desperate to leave town and has a lead for where Tekla may live in Istanbul. This odd couple makes the long journey over the border and through Turkey to the bustling metropolis, but frustrated when trawling through the red light district turns up nothing.

In Istanbul, the film also picks up the story of Evrim (Deniz Dumanli) a trans woman and solicitor at an NGO helping out the queer community, while facing her own battles for recognition. Eventually she crosses paths with Lia and Achi, and we glimpse more of Istanbul’s LGBT community as they continue the hunt together.

Although much of the film dwells on Lia and the inscrutable reasons for her mission, Crossings portrays Istanbul’s trans community with solidarity and the screen lights up whenever Dumanli appears.

Only a handful of films have become instant queer classics upon their release, none moreso than Celine Sciamma’s lyrical study of painter Marianne (Noémie Merlant), hired to paint young bride-to-be Héloïse (Adèle Haenel) as she waits in a remote, windswept house for her inevitable marriage. If you enjoy looking at women who are looking at women who may be also looking back at them, or perhaps out to sea, then this is the film of your dreams.