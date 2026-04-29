Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite gay celebs are up to, via Instagram! Let’s rock and roll!

I know I am on here every single week begging for Cynthia to teach some kind of music/voice Masterclass, I know! But hellooo! She’s so good!

Imagine being famous for like a year and half and ALREADY duetting with Lady Gaga?? Doechii is really a legend!

This? Made me laugh! Go off Trace!

Is it gauche to celebrate a post wherein we, Autostraddle ourselves are celebrated? I don’t care! That’s my wife!

I am literally no one so take my notes on a real famous person with a grain of salt, but Reneé, we need more than Stella ads!

“Hi, is this 1-800-FLEX? Great, got a new one for you!”

*fighting the urge to say it* florals? For spring?

Who wants to see Jinkx on tour in the UK?? I would!

EVERYONE GET UP RIGHT NOW WE RIDE AT DAWN FOR MEG!!!!!! THIS KIND OF CORRUPTION CANNOT STAND!!!

This hair I am loooooving let me say! It’s good as hell!

I want to be this kind of rich woman, just going to events for causes that most people have never heard of, it’s kinda the dream, no?

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