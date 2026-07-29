Hi there and welcome back to No Filter! This is place where I tell you what our favorite queer celebrities got up to over the last week, via Instagram! Let’s rock and roll!

Camille Grammer “and now’ve said it” dot gif!!

Cannot believe YJ will be ending! Such a load bearing text for so many! But look at this, Liv is already showing us that a world without YJ means a world with these actors in new projects! Yay!

Speaking of…Jasmin Savoy Brown on Broadway!

I still do not know what a sombr is and at this point I think it’s too late! Happy for KP though!

I forgot Cynthia was in this?? Tbh…there is so much drama with this production that is hard to keep track of!!

I have a feeling not one of us is really ready for this press tour!

Like hello??? This is bonkers!!

Chrishell is standing up for the important things, like the color orange and playlists without AI!

THE Kristen Kish! In my city!!!! Huge deal!

Hayley, I say this with all the love in my heart but I think kitten heels on a boat are a no going forward!

OHOHO Janelle is up to something I bet!!! Cooking up something new maybe??

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