Hello and welcome back to No Filter, the place where we find out what famous gay people have been up to, via Instagram! Let’s rock!

The Gilded Age has a strange spot in my heart, in that I never really watch it, but I am glad it exists.

Liv needs to be like 100 times more booked and busy but this is a good start! I love this!

Be sure to swipe to the end for a surprise look!

Lucy still on tour! Something I have learned while doing this important work is that tours last a long time!

This is very sweet and yes of course happy birthday to Chrishell but also the clam slam bit…lol!

I love when famous people do this genre of post, if I am being honest! Is three “many moods,” really?

THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!! THIS IS HUGELY IMPORTANT MEETING OF DYKE MINDS!

This look is jaw droppingly good, if I do say so myself!

If I had a hair day even close to this good, you would never stop hearing about it, and that’s a PROMISE.

This is both extremely funny and extremely real! We all have alarms for something!

I don’t often envy celebrities and their lives but Kristen…idk she’s got a lot of good stuff going on!!

Never forget that Broadway is hard work!!! But also what a funny rumor to spread on Reddit of all places!!

Leave it to Meg to seize a bit and roll with it.

Okay!!! Let’s rock!!!

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