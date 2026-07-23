feature image photo of Meg Stalter via Meg’s Instagram
Hello and welcome back to No Filter, the place where we find out what famous gay people have been up to, via Instagram! Let’s rock!
The Gilded Age has a strange spot in my heart, in that I never really watch it, but I am glad it exists.
Liv needs to be like 100 times more booked and busy but this is a good start! I love this!
Be sure to swipe to the end for a surprise look!
Lucy still on tour! Something I have learned while doing this important work is that tours last a long time!
This is very sweet and yes of course happy birthday to Chrishell but also the clam slam bit…lol!
I love when famous people do this genre of post, if I am being honest! Is three “many moods,” really?
THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!! THIS IS HUGELY IMPORTANT MEETING OF DYKE MINDS!
This look is jaw droppingly good, if I do say so myself!
If I had a hair day even close to this good, you would never stop hearing about it, and that’s a PROMISE.
This is both extremely funny and extremely real! We all have alarms for something!
I don’t often envy celebrities and their lives but Kristen…idk she’s got a lot of good stuff going on!!
Never forget that Broadway is hard work!!! But also what a funny rumor to spread on Reddit of all places!!
Leave it to Meg to seize a bit and roll with it.
Okay!!! Let’s rock!!!
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