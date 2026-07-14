But she’s also described herself as someone who never liked being told what to do. Food was a way to navigate the tension of trying to stay quiet while dying to do her own thing. She was an early help in her family kitchen, washing the lettuce for her mom’s pork lettuce wraps, and regularly cooking jook on the stove when she was only eight years old. At 13, she graduated to the Thanksgiving turkey (which she writes “ruined Thanksgiving for my entire family.”) She wasn’t just inspired by her family’s Chinese cooking. She reminisces in her cookbook about the street tacos and Taiwanese fried chicken she and her friends would eat after school, and a trip to France as a young teen that introduced her to the mind-blowing flavors of good steak tartare. Food became a creative outlet, a way for her to express herself and experiment without being the center of attention. At home with her family, and later in a professional space, she could make something beautiful and comforting and let it speak for itself.

She laughs when I say this and chalks it up to good editing. Because she was not, to use the common parlance, born this way. “I was really painfully shy as a kid and even until I did my first Top Chef,” she says. For anyone who saw her in a Thom Browne shorts tuxedo on the Met Gala red carpet in 2023, this may seem impossible. But like many third-culture kids, King says she felt awkward and out of place growing up, not totally Chinese and not totally American either. She says her family held traditional Chinese values, which felt at odds with a childhood in the San Gabriel Valley in the ‘90s, especially as she started developing crushes on other girls in high school. More than anything, she wanted to fit in, and for a long time it felt like the easiest way to do that was to compartmentalize her identities, and become someone who was comfortable being quiet in the background.

Mostly, she was there for the food, repeatedly telling the judges about the knife skills she wanted to show off, or how she didn’t think every dish needed to be centered around meat. How refreshing, to see a queer woman of color exuding quiet confidence and just being herself. She wasn’t trying to win over the audience, which made it easier for them to love her on their own.

King wasn’t the first queer contestant on Top Chef, nor were queer contestants even rare on the show. But it was the way she carried her queerness, and her Chinese heritage, that made so many people watch week after week just for her. She appeared totally game, ready to try anything, and somehow unbothered by the pressures and expectations of reality TV. It also appeared that queerness was just a fact of her life, not something that required a maudlin backstory or a Pride™-ready monologue. We see her calling her then-girlfriend in season 12, and then competing with her mom, who appears entirely loving and supportive, as Melissa instructs her what to cook without intervening.

From there it seems like she just hasn’t stopped. She’s been a Top Chef judge, the host of Tasting Wild on National Geographic, modeled for a Levi Strauss pride campaign, sold her own spice mix (King’s Mala Spice Mix), hosted pop-up dinners across the country, and, in 2025, published her cookbook, Cook Like a King. This October, she’ll publish her memoir, The Girl Who Became King.

Melissa King is a queer, Chinese-American chef who built her career in the San Francisco fine dining scene before emerging on the national stage on Top Chef Season 12. She made it almost to the end before being eliminated for serving a great-but-not-as-great-as-the-others dish, but don’t worry, she got her revenge in Top Chef All Stars Season 17, where she won with a Hong Kong milk tea tiramisu that made one of the judges cry. She was also voted fan favorite of the season, concrete proof that viewers couldn’t get enough of her.

Melissa King knows how to create a vibe. She knows, for instance, that while throwing a pop-up dinner on a cold February night in New York, diners will growl “oh my god” at the appearance of black vinegar-glazed beef rib, a hearty Flintstones-like bone right on the plate, served with shiso leaf and horseradish fried rice. It’s just her flavor of Chinese-inflected modern cooking, at once playful and refined. She knows that to impress a girlfriend, she should have a pot of meatballs simmering on the stove, and maybe a fire going. And she knows to request both Cheetos and chopsticks for a photoshoot, because it’ll make a great shot. Watching her in real life, she seems just as she is on TV —cool, relaxed, unfazed. It would be intimidating if she didn’t laugh so often and over anything, but she does. She leans in and she listens, which is all the more powerful because you know she doesn’t have to.

Editor’s Note: In April, we released Issue #02 of our new print magazine, featuring this incredible cover story by Jaya Saxena about heartthrob chef Melissa King. Now, with our next print issue around the corner, we’re sharing this story with you, digitally. For the full experience — 212 pages of queer writing and art, and a Melissa King CENTERFOLD — subscribe now .

At first, her parents hoped cooking would remain a hobby, and wouldn’t allow her to attend culinary school out of high school. “I felt like they didn’t understand me. There was a lot of that teen angst and rebellion,” she told Eat Drink Films last year. She wound up graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2007 anyway, and from there moved to San Francisco. There, she worked at restaurants like Campton Place and Luce, where she was mentored by the celebrated chef Dominique Crenn. Her friends were the ones who encouraged her to apply for Top Chef, which she wasn’t sure about, the tension rising again between wanting to challenge herself and be seen and wanting to stay hidden. Even still, she says, “there are parts of me that would love to be running away to the kitchen, and that was who I was for many, many decades of my career.”

But there’s no hiding in the kitchen when the kitchen is on Bravo. Viewers may have seen a composed, self-assured woman, but inside King was on an emotional roller coaster. And it wasn’t just that now she was in the spotlight, it was that she didn’t quite realize just how much the reality show format would reveal about her life to the world. That viewers would see not just a chef, but a whole person, and specifically a queer one–that matter-of-factness again being a wonder of TV editing. Though she had a girlfriend and was out to friends and colleagues, within her family, she was only out to her parents and sister, she says. It’s one thing for them to know, and a whole other thing for everyone to know. “I think I’m just going to cook, not realizing it’s a TV show and that it’s going to be syndicated in all these languages. So I naively jumped into coming out on national television to everyone in my personal world.”

In some ways, the Band-aid rip off was helpful, precisely because these truths could be aired all at once. In Boston, she bonded with fellow contestant Mei Lin over their families disapproving of their culinary careers. And she told the LA Times that for much of her career, her father never ate at any of the Michelin-starred restaurants she cooked in. It was only after she spoke about her disappointment and desire to impress her family on television that he began telling her how proud he was of her.

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But unpacking why the idea of being known more deeply was so nerve-wracking is a huge part of her forthcoming memoir. She began thinking of writing one while working on her cookbook, looking through the recipe headnotes and realizing there was a deeper story to be told. Or really, a more layered one. “It was like doing therapy for five years, writing this book. It was just really sitting in those feelings,” she says. First, she had to realize it wasn’t just her story. She says she was inspired by The Joy Luck Club, a book and later movie about a group of Chinese immigrant women and their adult daughters in America, and the hidden pasts and pressures that create the tensions between family members who have been raised in such different contexts. King wanted to explore the “generational layers and, I hate to say it, trauma” that influenced her upbringing, and to bring empathy and curiosity to her family’s stories. “There was a lot there to be told with my life, but I kind of had to start it with my grandma,” she says.

Then she had to look at what allowed her to make the choices to “break out of that shell” of shyness, quietness, and always wanting to please those around her. And a lot of it boiled down to her chosen family. Even though every straight person is doing Friendsgiving these days, “chosen family” is a queer idea. Sometimes, chosen family looked like a kitchen crew she sweated side by side with. Sometimes it was girlfriends who showed up for her when she felt closed off from herself (in her cookbook acknowledgments she thanks “every ex-girlfriend.”). After moving to San Francisco, she built a group of friends with whom she throws hot pot dinners during the holidays. “The communities in my life that for me have always showered me with love, even the love I maybe didn’t have from my own blood family,” she says, are who has helped her build a sense of self-worth that ultimately came across on screen and allowed so many viewers, especially queer viewers, to connect with her.

Ok so we all saw the Instagram video. The one where King and Padma Lakshmi are standing hip-to-hip in Lakshmi’s kitchen, King in a fashionably boxy striped button down, Lakshmi in a black muscle tank with a pair of red cherries and the words CHERRY BOMB lettered across her chest, like they just woke up and threw on hot people’s version of pajamas. They are there to demonstrate a recipe for podimas, a turmeric-spiced potato dish, from Lakshmi’s book Padma’s All American, but I’m not sure any queer person got to that part. “Your nails are so gay right now,” King points out, as Lakshmi reveals, one by one, eight fingers manicured to blood red points, and two— her left pointer and middle finger — bare and short. “Stop starting rumors,” Lakshmi giggles.