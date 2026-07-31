On July 1st, Connecticut Sun center Brittney Griner posted a joyful photograph of her wife, Cherelle Griner, and son, Bash, effusively noting in the caption, “Can’t let the day end without telling the Best Mother and Spouse Happy Birthday! We are grateful for every day and year with you baby.” It was a typical public assertion of affection from Griner who, by all accounts, had been one-half of an extremely successful marriage since 2018. Famously, Cherelle, who is an attorney, fought like hell to get Brittney home when she was imprisoned in Russia, and the two welcomed their first child, Bash, in 2024.

Celebrity divorce announcements often come as a surprise, but news this morning that Brittney had filed for divorce from Cherelle would be more accurately described as a shock.

People magazine reports that Brittney, the petitioner in the divorce, referred to their union as “irretrievably broken,” and that court documents revealed they have been separated since July 24, which was one week ago. Brittney filed on Thursday, July 30 in Fulton County, GA, and is seeking joint legal custody of Bash.

Previously, Brittney Griner had a tumultuous marriage with fellow WNBA hooper Glory Johnson — they married in May of 2015, Johnson announced she was pregnant with twins in June, and the next day Griner filed for annulment, citing “fraud and duress.” The annulment was denied. Their divorce was finalized in June of 2016.

Three days ago, Brittney posted a wholesome video on YouTube in which she makes short ribs with Cherelle while Bash did cutie stuff in his highchair — but the video was likely shot over two weeks ago, as Brittney shared a different clip from it on July 13. Also once the video ended, YouTube immediately transitioned to showing me a “527Hz Healing Meditation” so I don’t know what that’s about.

We are huge Brittney Griner fans around here, and Brittney and Cherelle genuinely seemed extremely happy, so it’s definitely possible that love is a lie. (sorry)

Favorite