Brittney and Cherelle Griner Had a Perfect Baby Boy, You Can Call Brittney “Pops” Now

As WNBA All-Star Weekend begins today and the Paris Olympics approach, a person might be wondering…. have Brittney and Cherelle Griner invited a new human into their household in the form of a human baby yet? Because it would suck if Brittney was in Paris for the Olympics when the baby got born!!!! Well great news: Griner revealed today that their baby indeed got born on July 8th, and that he is perfect and comes in at 7 pounds 8 ounces. It feels important that he was born on 7/8 and is 7 pounds 8 ounces right? Probably that is good luck.

The Griners announced in April that they were expecting a baby in July, and have been sharing very cute pictures on instagram to get everybody excited and it has worked we are all excited.

Griner has been on the “might be out for personal reasons” list for a few games this month, leaving us all wondering if perhaps she was leaving the option not to play open in case her wife gave birth.

In an interview with Megan Rapinoe The Cut in May, Griner revealed that they’d be naming their kid Bash Raymond Griner. “I’m super excited for this next chapter of my life. Anybody who knows me knows I love kids. I’ve always been right there with my nieces, my nephews. I just love family time. The country, down South side of me comes out,” Griner told Megan Rapinoe. “I can’t wait to go fishing and off-roading and teach them everything my dad taught me, them coming to me for advice and watching them learn something or figure something out for the first time. That’s going to be the biggest joy. Screw the championships and all the trophies and all that; that’s going to be the highest peak of my life right there.”

Congratulations to the very happy parents!