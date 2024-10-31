What’s the Truth Behind the Rumored 13th Zodiac Sign?

Ophiuchus (pronounced oh-FEW-kuss) is a constellation situated near Scorpio and Sagittarius. Although there are more constellations along the ecliptic (the path on which the sun travels through the sky), the zodiac system uses only 12 of them. This is because the zodiac signs are designed to align with the changing of the seasons, centered around the equinoxes and solstices.

The zodiac system is composed of 12 signs to match the 12 segments of the year. Historically, the Babylonians, who developed the zodiac, chose 12 constellations to correspond with their 12-month calendar. Each sign represents a specific time of year, reflecting the cyclical patterns of nature.

The Ophiuchus Rumor: Where Did It Start?

The rumor about Ophiuchus being the “13th sign” gained traction after a 2016 NASA post addressed its inclusion when recalculating the positioning of the constellations. However, while Ophiuchus resides near the ecliptic, it is not considered one of the zodiac signs. The original zodiac system remains intact with its 12 signs.

NASA finally edited the article to be more comprehensive in its explanation. NASA explained that the Babylonians intentionally chose 12 constellations to fit their calendar, disregarding others, including Ophiuchus. They updated their explanation to further clarify the distinction between astrology (a symbolic system) and astronomy (the scientific study of celestial objects).

To clarify further, a 13th zodiac sign simply doesn’t make sense. While Ophiuchus is along the ecliptic, it does not play a role as a zodiac constellation. It is akin to other constellations like Orion or Pegasus—present along the ecliptic but not part of the astrological system. Interestingly, even Aries, one of the traditional zodiac signs, is not exactly on the ecliptic, yet it has been a part of the zodiac for thousands of years.





Astrology and Astronomy: Understanding the Math

One of the reasons Ophiuchus isn’t included as a zodiac sign comes down to how astrology divides time. The zodiac signs are symbolic representations of segments called “zodiac seasons,” each lasting roughly 30 days. These days are measured by the time the sun spends within a constellation. In reality, the constellations themselves vary greatly in size, and the sun does not spend an equal amount of time in each of them.

For instance, the sun passes through Virgo, a large constellation, for about 45 days, while it remains in Scorpius for only about 7 days. Scorpius sits at an angle on the ecliptic, and right next to it is Ophiuchus. Despite its proximity, Ophiuchus is not considered a part of the zodiac because the system has been carefully constructed to fit into a symmetrical calendar of 12 segments. Basically, the constellations are mascots for a time frame of about 30 days.

Much like how our solar calendar months have varying lengths (28 to 31 days), the zodiac seasons are approximations that average out to about 30 days each. However, unlike the Gregorian calendar, which starts on January 1st, the astrological year begins with Aries around March 21st, marking the spring equinox.

Astrology is a complex system that depends on balance and mathematical precision. Introducing a 13th sign would disrupt the established timetable, affecting the way astrologers calculate planetary alignments, birth charts, and horoscopes. The inclusion of an extra sign would not only throw off the existing astrological calendar but also alter the characteristics traditionally associated with the 12 signs.

The Final Word on Ophiuchus

Despite the speculation, Ophiuchus is not a zodiac sign. Its presence along the ecliptic does not automatically grant it a role in astrology. For thousands of years, astrologers have utilized a system of 12 signs, each symbolizing specific periods that correspond to the seasons, equinoxes, and solstices. The myth of Ophiuchus as a “13th sign” is just that, a myth. The traditional zodiac remains unchanged, representing a cycle that is both mathematically and symbolically complete.

All graphics made by Queerstrology with the SkyGuide app.