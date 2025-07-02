Hello and a happy Lez Out July to you all! This is No Filter, the place where I tell you all about what our favorite queer celebrities were up to this week, via Instagram! Let’s rock and roll!

This is my favorite thing ever, I am very nearly ill trying to picture this hang — on a ranch no less! This is what RPF — I mean dreams! are made of!

Unsurprisingly, everything about this look, I am obsessed with. The fringe! Pulling off that shade of blonde! She really can do it all.

Cynthia. I know you are a Capricorn, but come on now! Two Wicked movies, a new album, hosting the Tony’s AND she wrote a book? I think we have officially found the one other human who has the same 24 hours that Beyoncé does!

Glastonbury is now my favorite festival, between all the calls for a free Palestine and having Brandi up there? Coachella found dead in a ditch, tbh!

As a person who watched this “Girls Like Girls” music video when it dropped, this does feel like a fever dream 25 year old me created? But good for me!

This is the dream level of famous, tbh. “Come by and bang this drum for Pride” is such a sick offer?

Cardi B? More like Cardi…Hitchcock, amirite! (We all know this joke didn’t work, please I beg, let us move on.)

A genre of photo that simply always hits! The bows on those shoes are wild and frankly a tripping hazard??

It actually rocks to have hair that is so powerfully influenced by nature around you!

Oh right New York Pride is the end of the month, I always forget that and then get confused when everyone is still partying hard. Go off you two!

Elliot Page has a boo on main! We love to see it, we love dating comedians!

Doechii was ready and did in fact eat down on that stage!

This look…I want to hate it? But I cannot! It eats, somehow!

There has never been an easier meme format for people to jump on than this one, but the thing is? It works! This is funny!

Oh wait maybe this trend is easier to jump on, lol. Also funny!

Sarah Paulson in a big suit? Yeah I am down for that, thank you!

Rooting for these two the ends of the earth!