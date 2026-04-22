Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite gay famous people were up to this week! I make lil jokes, you make lil laughs, it’s all good! Let’s go!

FIRST THINGS FIRST IT IS TAURUS SEASON BITCHES LET’S GOOOO! And of course by go I mean let’s lounge thoughtfully!!!

Iiiiif I am being honest (and that’s what you come here for, no?) I have like zero appropriate thoughts about this look on Meg. That’s just facts!

As a woman raised by a man who loved Jesse’s “Beautiful Soul” more than most, I really respect and understand this!!

I love that this is a thank you to the fans and a “can you believe I pulled that shit off?!” to herself because hell yeah girl! You did that!

Did your 4/20 look like this? Mine, regrettably, did not. Alas!

This was so fun and also like how cool is Pink Pantheress for being like “yeah someone get Meg Salter on the phone, we need her ASAP!”

Oh allll the girlies were feeling emotional about Coachella, huh? That tracks, frankly!

I have no comment on the acting abilities of nepo baby Sadie Sandler but I WILL say….charisma is not something you can inherit! Meg is just too damn charming I am sorry!

Well this is a good bit! And I shudder to think what Mother Lyons would have to say to me!

Thank you for this King Princess, but also I have to confess some days it feels like I cannot escape the power of Lisa Rinna. She is just everywhere!

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