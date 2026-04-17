In 2017, ESPN published a candid interview with WNBA star Sue Bird in which she broke from her usual reticence on personal matters to say, on the record, “I’m gay. Megan [Rapinoe]’s my girlfriend… These aren’t secrets to people who know me. I don’t feel like I’ve not lived my life. I think people have this assumption that if you’re not talking about it, you must be hiding it, like it’s this secret. That was never the case for me.”

Although deeply invested fans already suspected that the two were dating, that interview was the official hard launch. That was the moment the world became aware of the existence of arguably the most iconic power couple in the history of women’s sports. Cross-sport relationships are common, certainly, although not nearly as common as relationships between female athletes playing the same sport. Rarely had we seen something like this, two women who’d dominated their respective games — basketball for Bird, soccer for Rapinoe. Two legends, united, presumably scissoring.

“I am filled with happiness, slightly hazy with something I can only describe as wistful lustiness,” wrote a commenter on our post about Bird’s coming out. “and also screaming. Someone please name this emotion so that I can classify it and carry on.”

Now, fans worldwide are reckoning with another emotion, I think it is called “surprise” and “sadness,” as Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird have announced their breakup.

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird met backstage at a photoshoot at the Rio Olympics in 2016. Rapinoe and Bird teased each other and joked a little bit and hung out at a party. Bird’s best friend Diana Taurasi noticed the attraction between them immediately, but Rapinoe was engaged to singer-songwriter Sarah Cahoone at the time. “I had no idea what was going to happen,” Rapinoe wrote in her memoir. “But I knew I wanted to see [Sue] again.” They kept in touch, talked on the phone all the time, and after Rapinoe’s breakup, and amid a media firestorm around Rapinoe’s decision to take a knee, they began seeing each other.

In the memoir, Rapinoe recalls how scary it was to fall for someone so hard: “I was more myself with Sue than with anyone I’d ever been with, but I also needed to be my best self — so as to not lose her. I tell her this to this day: if she ever breaks up with me, I’ll crumble to dust.”

Megan, for her part, had officially come out as a lesbian in 2012, making her the first soccer player from the then-current U.S. Women’s National Team to do so. Deeply beloved and already embraced as gay by her legions of fans, Rapinoe said she knew “everyone [was] really craving [for] people to come out. People want — they need — to see that there are people like me playing soccer for the good ol’ U.S. of A.”

It took Bird a bit longer. It been impressed upon her that her success as an athlete relied on being marketable as a “straight girl next door.” But a road towards openness was being paved right before her eyes, by Diana Taurasi, who came out earlier that year, and Elena Delle Done, who’d done so in 2016. After coming out in ESPN magazine, Sue and Megan were immediately embraced by sapphic sports fandom worldwide.

In 2018, Rapinoe and Bird made history as the first same-sex couple to appear on the cover of EPSN The Magazine’s Body Issue. In 2019, Bird wrote the seminal essay “So the President F*cking Hates My Girlfriend” in The Player’s Tribune, regarding Rapinoe’s contentious relationship with President Trump.

In 2020, they got engaged, but were taking, according to Bird, a slow-burn approach to wedding planning, telling People: “I think we are both totally okay with the fact that this might not happen for a year, maybe two. We’ve always kind of known that this was forever, so we aren’t necessarily in a rush.”