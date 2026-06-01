Hello friends, it’s me, here on the internet because we have come once again to the month of June, during which time streaming networks celebrate the existence of gay people by rearranging their home pages to highlight LGBTQ+ films in their library while, sadly, not coming up with very much new stuff for us! This is actually the worst Pride Month yet by a longshot when it comes to lesbian, bisexual and queer women and/or trans characters, with not a single new scripted television program or movie centered on a character who identifies as any of the above. It somehow feels like adding insult to injury that Netflix’s single bone tossed in our direction is going to be a documentary about noted transphobe and lesbian tennis icon Martina Navratilova. That said, it’s actually a pretty great month to be a gay man — two new Thai BL series are landing on Netflix, a super-buzzy Polish drama is premiering on HBO Max and there’s a new season of Interview With a Vampire on AMC+. Painful for me personally is that a few of the (queer-inclusive!) shows I have been loving lately have all recently ended — The Testaments, Rooster and Hacks. Watch those if you haven’t yet. Also…. there is some homoeroticism in the Strung trailer… so we’ll see how that pans out!. Netflix You Can Live Forever (2022) // Netflix// June 4

After her father’s sudden death, Jamie (Anwen O’Driscoll) is sent to live with her aunt in a devoutly religious Jehovah’s Witness community — and finds herself falling in love with Marike, the daughter of the congregation’s leader. Office Romance (2026) // Netflix // June 5

This Brett Goldstein / Jennifer Lopez romantic comedy about an affair between a CEO and her company’s legal counsel also features Mary Wiseman, Ali Stroker and Mo Welch. Will all three of those queer queens be playing straight characters? I’d be very surprised if so! I’m the Most Beautiful Count: Season One // Netflix // June 5

This Thai BL drama centers on Prince, a polarizing but wildly successful queer singer, who collapses, and wakes up having traveled through time and into the body of a young nobleman in the Thonburi Kingdom. He must uncover the truth about this nobleman’s past, his lover, and the heartbreak that drove him to suicide. This Love Doesn’t Have Long Beans: Season One // Netflix // June 5

Another Thai BL drama, this one centered on a “basil stir fry enthusiast” hired to train under the successful and stern owner of a successful restaurant — with a real goal of gaining the restaurant’s proprietorship. Shrill: Seasons 1-3 // June 8

What an interesting time for Netflix to pick up Lindy West’s Hulu comedy, Shrill! Anyhow, it is a genuinely delightful and very funny program starring Aidy Bryant as a writer in Portland with low self-esteem and cute clothes. Her lesbian roommate / best friend, Fran, is fucking awesome, and she eventually dates Vic — played by E.R Fightmaster. Furthermore Patti Harrison plays a co-worker! Avatar: The Last Airbender: Season 2 // June 25

Listen I don’t know anything about this show but I do know that people who know about this show know a LOT about this show and thus I probably won’t get anything right if I try to discuss it but it sounds like Toph is being introduced this season and she has resonated with fans in a gender non-conforming way and there is also a sapphic backstory in the… back?

Chris & Martina: The Final Set (2026) // Netflix // June 29

This Netflix documentary follows lesbian tennis icon and noxious transphobe Martina Navratilova as she and Chris Everet, once the defining personalities of women’s tennis, found themselves diagnosed with cancer at the same time. Hulu 52 Tuesdays (2013) // Hulu // June 1

16-year-old Billie is thick as thieves with her mother, who throws Billie for a loop when he reveals his gender and plans for transition. Billie’s forced to live with his father, and Tuesdays become Billie’s time with James to work through their relationship, James’ transition, and Billie’s own sexuality journey. Rachel Scanlon: Gay Fantasy (2024) // Hulu // June 1

Legendary “Two Dykes an a Mike” podcaster and stand-up comic Rachel Scanlon “unpacks the life of a powerful soft butch lesbian” in this one-hour comedy special Jimpa (2025) // Hulu // June 4

Hannah (Olivia Colman) is making a film about her politically active Dad (John Lithgow), who she visits in Amsterdam with her nonbinary child, Frances (Aud Mason-Hyde), who wants to move to Amsterdam full-time for its queer community. The story is based on director Sophie Hyde’s life and Drew writes that, “Ultimately, I wish Hyde had either committed to this film being her story or taken the risk to remove herself entirely. Instead, the film is in conflict with itself. ” Never Change (2026) // Hulu // June 17

In 2008, a tornado cut their senior year short — now, North Meadows High classmates are forced to return home in their mid-30s to finish high school for real. Sofia Black D’Elia (Skins US, Single Drunk Female) stars, and the cast includes our dearest Roberta Colindrez, who I believe only ever plays lesbian characters, as well as Patti Harrison. The Bear: Season Five // Hulu // June 25

The final season of The Bear finds Sydney (queer actor Ayo Edebiri), Richie and Natalie in charge after Carmy chose to leave the industry. Last season we learned that Natalie is bisexual, and although I would be surprised — but delighted! — to see it come up again, it is nevertheless true and thus allows me to justify mentioning the program in this guide.. Queens of the Dead (2025) // Hulu // June 26

Tina Romero directs this very gay horror film that sees drag queens, club kids and frenemies forced to band together to fight a sudden zombie apocalypse. The cast includes Margaret Cho, Katy O’Brian, Eve Lindley, Dominique Jackson and Jack Haven. Adventure Time: Side Quests: Season One // Hulu // June 29

Adventure Time‘s new series “builds on the spirit of the early seasons, delivering lighter, self-contained adventures,” following “young hero Finn and his magical dog best friend Jake as they adventure across a fantastical land, partying with cloud people and punching evil in the ass.” The original Adventure Time was a groundbreaking work of animation that gave us lesbian couple Marceline and Princess Bubblegum — both are slated to appear in this new adaptation. Prime Video What It Feels Like For a Girl: Season One // June 1

Probably the best news this month is that BBC3’s What It Feels Like For a Girl is landing on Prime Video! Based on Paris Lee’s memoir, the show follows 15-year-old Byron’s raucous ender journey of self-discovery and self-destruction as they escape their small, working-class town for naughties nightlife in Nottingham, where they find refuge in a found family of misfits and a risky, dangerous world of partying and casual sex. Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody (2022) // June 1

Of this particular Whitney Houston biopic, Amari wrote, “Whitney and Robyn moments are sprinkled throughout the film, with brief portrayals of Robyn cheering on Whitney’s televised performances from home, acting as her creative director on the sidelines, and begging Whitney to leave Bobby Brown, but they are passing moments — and they certainly do not capture the confirmed emotionally intimate nor romantic elements of their relationship as Crawford has shared in the recent past. ”

The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 4 Premiere // Prime Video // June 3

Picking up a year after Season 3, the hit Critical Role animated fantasy series finds the eponymous group scattered around the world to start new lives, only to be pulled back together as The Cult of the Whispered One infiltrates Exandria. Valerie has consistently celebrated this show for its excellent queer representation! HBO Max Pillion (2025) // June 5

Harry Melling plays Colin, a shy, introverted gay man who starts a BDSM relationship with Ray (Alexander Skarsgård), an enigmatic biker. This is not a sapphic film, but many lesbians have expressed enjoyment of it! Proud: Season One Premiere // June 12

A young gay man lives a hedonistic life free of responsibility until tragedy takes his sister and he’s left to care for her baby. The series is pushing the envelope in Poland, with actor Ignacy Liss telling Variety; “We’re not hitting people over the head with a message. We wanted to tell a believable story that could really take place in Warsaw, and show all the difficulties a young gay man would face while trying to adopt a child. ” It won the International Competition grand prize at the 2026 Series Mania festival. House of the Dragon: Season 3 Premiere // June 21

Nonbinary actor Emma D’Arcy brings some of their own unease with rigid gender expectations to their character, Rhaenyra, who if I understand the lore correctly, shared a very intimate kiss with her sidekick/prisoner Mysaria in Season Two. Bang My Box: The Robin Byrd Story (2026) // June 30

From 1977 through 1998, bisexual icon Robin Byrd hosted the “ultimate low-budget sex-positive party on New York City television.” On an “anything-goes” public access network, Byrd pioneered the interactive call-in show format, bringing on adult film stars, exotic dancers and peoples of all genders and sexualities to educate, entertain, and break down stigma, particularly during the AIDS crisis. AMC+, Starz, Roku, Apple TV, Paramount+ The Vampire Lestat: Season Three Premiere // AMC+ // June 7

What we have here is kinda Season Three of extremely gay (M/M) series Interview with the Vampire, but also kinda Season One of The Vampire Lestat. Based on the second book in Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles series, this time Lestat, disappointed by his portrayal in Interview With the Vampire, tells his own story through a musical documentary. He reunites with his mother, Gabriella (Jennifer Ehle), who, in the books, presents herself as male and is widely considered trans-coded on some level. In the trailer, she’s featured making out with a woman… and also with her son… so! Furthermore, despite queer character Claudia (Delainey Hayles)’s gruesome death last season, she’ll somehow be back! Also — Sheila Atim will play Akasha, the Queen of the Damned. Gamechangers: The Ashlyn Harris Story (2026) // The Roku Channel // June 8

Roku is opening their “Gamechangers’” anthology series with a piece dedicated to Ashlyn “telling her full story for the first time ever” regarding “her triumphs and defeats both on and off the soccer field.” We are promised that Ashlyn will be “baring all,” thus “leaving viewers heartbroken at times and inspired at others.” Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season 5 Premiere // Starz // June 12

Picking up after the Kanan/Raq cliffhanger, we’ll see Kanan step into his role as a “ruthless Southside kingpin” while forging a complicated alliance with Southside legend Breeze. Hailey Kilgore returns as Jukebox. Carmen wrote an incredible guide to the gay elements of the Power Book universe that I highly suggest! Sugar: Season 2 Premiere // Apple TV+ // June 19

Colin Farrell returns as a private investigator / alien in this “genre bending contemporary take on the private detective story” set in L.A. that leans deeply into Hollywood nostalgia. He meets hustler Val (queer actor Sasha Calle) in Season Two and brings her on as his partner — and although nothing gay happens, I seriously cannot fathom a world in which this character is not intended to be gay.