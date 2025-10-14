58 Gay TV Shows To Stream In The UK (BBC, ITV, Channel 4 & Channel 5)

Did you know it has been over 50 years since the first lesbian kiss on British TV (and 30 years since the iconic primetime kiss on Brookside)? Yet in all those years, I’m not sure there’s been a really comprehensive guide to everything gay streaming across the nation’s airwaves. Why don’t we try and rectify that, this very minute! Specifically these are shows with characters with queer, lesbian, bisexual women and/or trans characters.

It’s time to excavate all the gay gems (and some diamonds in the rough) on the streaming services of the UK’s major free-to-air TV channels. Yes, it will cost not a penny more than your TV license to watch every single one of these scripted and reality shows!

The Queerest Shows on BBC, ITV, Channel 4 & Channel 5

These shows feature super queer, lesbian, trans or bisexual women lead characters or significant queer stories!

2017-2022 // 5 seasons // 46 episodes

This comedy drama is set amid the fallout from merging two schools in the fictional Northern town of Ackley, mixing white and South Asian communities together in a way that stirs up a whole gamut of social issues. One student finding a whole lot stirred up in her is Nasreen, one of the leads on the show, who as a young queer Muslim woman, has to deal with a double-whammy of homophobia and Islamophobia.

Stream on Channel 4

1999 – 2006 // 8 seasons // 107 episodes

The show that made Heather Hogan gay. I’m not sure any further explanation is really needed, but this iconic women’s prison drama really is chock-full of lesbian thrills in pretty much every season, starting off with the forbidden romance between prisoner Nikki Wade and sultry Scottish wing governor Helen Stewart.

Stream on itvX

Big Boys

2022-2025 // 3 seasons // 18 episodes

One of the best sitcoms on British TV in recent years, Big Boys follows the most delightfully dorky gay boy, Jack, as he starts uni and befriends typical straight lad Danny. There are tons of laugh-out-loud moments, intertwined with tender moments exploring depression and grief. Although most of the queerness centres around Jack’s eternal quest to lose his anal virginity, Danny has an on-again-off-again relationship with a snarky student on his course, Corinne, who refers to herself as “obviously bisexual” which means I can include this fantastic show on the list!

Stream on Channel 4

Big Proud Party Agency

2022 // 1 season // 6 episodes

A bit like Queer Eye for party planning, this reality show sees three professional party queers competing to throw the bash of a lifetime for a random assortment of people. One of the trio is Teddy Edwardes, organiser of London lesbian parties.

Stream on BBC iPlayer

Butterfly

2018 // 1 season // 3 episodes

This drama is about a young trans kid coming out and her family’s response to it. This felt like it was squarely aimed at educating cis straight people but was generally well-reviewed by the trans community, especially considering the paucity of trans representation on TV.

Stream on itvX

The Confessions of Frannie Langton

2022 // 1 season // 4 episodes

An adaptation of the gothic novel by Sara Collins, this period drama follows the trial of Frannie Langton, a Jamaican woman, after she’s arrested for the murder of the couple that enslaved her (long past when slavery was legally abolished). Through flashbacks, we twist and turn through the events leading up to Frannie’s arrest, including her passionate queer relationship with the murdered woman.

Stream on itvX

A standout queer classic of recent years, Feel Good draws from Mae Martin’s real life as a comedian struggling with addiction as they embark on a co-dependent relationship with schoolteacher George, who is trying to adapt to her first queer love. Although the show goes to some dark places, it never fails to mine Mae’s many traumas for laughs and leaves you rooting for Mae and George to make it together.

Stream on Channel 4

Float

2022 – 2024 // 2 seasons // 12 episodes

This Scottish series of short episodes follows current and former lifeguards at a small-town swimming pool. Jade struggles with anger management, Colette struggles with crap boyfriends, and they start getting closer during their shifts at the world’s least-visited pool. The first season had strong web series vibes in terms of production, but the second gets a lot stronger!

Stream on BBC iPlayer

Genderquake

2018 // 2 episodes

Part of a season Channel 4 did a few years back exploring gender identity in its typically confrontational way, Genderquake is a two-part reality TV experiment throwing 11 young Brits from across the gender spectrum together in a house. Do we expect to see some fireworks when cis, trans, intersex, non-binary strangers with very different lived experiences and gender expectations are living in each others’ pockets? Absolutely! Maybe now this show can be considered a period piece from a time when it felt like we were, as a nation and culture, trying to make progress towards greater understanding and compassion around gender identity.

Stream on Channel 4

2019- 2022 // 2 season // 16 episodes

Per Riese: “the groundbreaking historical drama that Heather called ‘your sex-filled soft butch Historical Drama Dream Come True’ follows legendary seductress Anne Lister, whose diaries from the early 19th century detail lesbian romantic consequences executed with remarkable boldness and fearlessness for the time period. This adaptation sees Surriane Jones display ‘a seductive, sensual, capable, robust soft butch energy that makes Shane McCutcheon look like a clumsy little baby goat.’”

Stream on BBC iPlayer

2024- // 1 season // 10 episodes

I watched this and I definitely liked it! The UK’s first and only reality show dedicated to queer women, we follow a rotating cast of ladies as they rotate their affections (and tongues) around each other, in a sun-drenched Italian villa. The relationship drama is par for the course, but the wholesome cast interactions make this an unexpected joy to watch!

Stream on BBC iPlayer

2018-2021 // 2 seasons // 10 episodes

This Welsh drama follows schoolgirl Bethan as she navigates a whirlwind of circumstances that go beyond typical teen issues: a mum with serious mental health issues, alcoholic Dad, her own burgeoning queer feelings and pathological lying as a coping mechanism. The series is very well acted and tackles tough stuff adeptly, but I admit that the lying stressed me out so much I couldn’t make it to the end of season one. The second season, however, is one of the best seasons of TV that Drew’s ever seen, so I should probably brace myself and continue!

Stream on BBC iPlayer

2018 – 2022 // 4 seasons // 32 episodes

You know this one: just your typical cat-and-mouse caper featuring a government agent tracking down a female assassin, leading her to question her life, sexuality and everything else.

Stream on BBC iPlayer

2012 – 2020 // 5 seasons // 24 episodes

The plot of this largely excellent comedy-drama is initially driven by the reuniting of septuagenarian former sweethearts Alan and Celia, and the chalk-and-cheese mixing of their daughters, farmer Gillian (Nicola Walker, somehow not playing gay here), and haughty headmistress Caroline (Sarah Lancashire, definitely and deftly playing gay here). Caroline’s storyline over the five seasons takes her through much romance and heartbreak.

Stream on BBC iPlayer

Pushers

2025- // 1 season // 6 episodes

An excellent and thoroughly bonkers sitcom that follows Emily (IRL lesbian Rosie Jones, also the writer and creator of the show) who, after her disability benefits are mercilessly taken away, gets roped into an old schoolfriends’ drug pushing scheme and quickly realises that she can take advantage of everyone’s stereotyped views of disabled people to get away with almost anything. Jones’s script artfully lampoons attitudes to poverty and disability with some very clever jokes — I have still not stopped laughing at the toilet accessibility charity called “Wee C U.” Emily nurses a crush on her hot but highly suspect boss Jo, but if this gets renewed for a second season, I’m totally shipping Emily with her neurodivergent partner-in-crime Hope.

Stream on Channel 4

Smoggie Queens

2024- // 1 season // 6 episodes

Here’s a camp comedy that follows a gaggle of misfit queers in Middlesborough, centred on outrageous egomaniac Dickie. The show brings charm and genuine laughs in equal measure. Sapphic interest comes courtesy of Sal, the deadpan lesbian of the group, who falls for a Lucy Spraggan-a-like at an audition for North East’s Got Talent (grand prize: a year’s worth of ham!).

Stream on BBC iPlayer

2023- // 2 seasons // 12 episodes

This outstanding pitch-black comedy follows a woman and her two daughters, living a chaotic life several years after the loss of the man of the family. One daughter, Josie, is extremely gay, but becomes increasingly embroiled in a relationship with a boy because it’s easier than confronting her big gay feelings.

Per Kayla’s review: “This is not a series about a family coming together to face their traumas together. This is not a series about a dysfunctional family learning to be more functional in their own ways. It’s a laugh-out-loud comedy about a family constantly bringing out the worst in each other and encouraging each other’s self-destructive patterns. And watching them flounder, fail, and fight is wildly entertaining.”

Stream on BBC iPlayer

Torchwood

2006-2011 // 4 seasons // 41 episodes

Back before Dr Who mainstreamed its queerness, Torchwood came along as a brash pansexual spinoff focusing on brash pansexual Captain Jack Harkness, who leads a covert agency investigating alien incidents on Earth. Queer folks in his gang include computer whizz Toshiko, sweet administrator Ianto, and well, everyone else because it seems they all have some queer involvement at some point! A very fun TV show, but be wary of getting too attached to the characters…

Stream on BBC iPlayer

Transaction

2025 // 1 season // 6 epsodes

This sitcom is written by and stars Jordan Gray, which feels like it must have been commissioned a couple of years back. The premise is that a supermarket is ringed by an angry mob protesting a transphobic billboard (which was a cockup by the hapless manager), and so they hastily hire the first trans person they can find: Liv, a chaos agent who takes full advantage of the situation to cause as much chaos as possible. A little clunky at times, but worth it just to see a trans woman totally on top!

Stream on itvX

2021- // 2 seasons // 12 episodes

Your fave serial gay-for-pay actress Suranne Jones gets stuck on a military submarine so she can bring an underwater killer to justice! Her only link to the outside is her ex-girlfriend (Rose Leslie), with whom she exchanges messages encoded using references to their shared past, so not only does Suranne have to endure claustrophobia and multiple chasings, she also gets to relive her relationship traumas too! If you like suspenseful crime dramas, watch this, because it is much better than I’m making it sound. In fact, read Natalie’s review for a real take. The duo returned for another less compelling season set on an army base, with a third season on its way.

Stream in iPlayer

What It Feels Like for a Girl

2025 // 1 seasons // 8 episodes

Adapted from Paris Lees’ memoir of the same name, What It Feels Like for a Girl is a coming-of-age story that follows teenager Byron on a gender journey through early noughties nightlife, dangerous relationships and eventual trans acceptance. With a standout lead performance from Ellis Howard and a raucous supporting cast, this show sets out to be a new landmark for trans TV in Britain.

Stream on BBC iPlayer

2022-2024 // 2 seasons // 12 episodes

This horror comedy is set on the world’s deadliest cruise ship, where lead character Jamie has got a job in order to look for his missing sister. This show leans hard into queerness (one of the episodes is called “Needle in a Gaystack”) including Jamie’s sidekick Vivian, who both get queer love interests. We love to see a gay guy and lesbian being BFFs while they are being chased around a ship by agents of a shadowy murderous cruise company!

Stream on BBC iPlayer

More BBC, ITV, Channel 4 & Channel 5 shows with major LGBTQ+ women and trans characters

These shows all have queer characters or storylines, but it may not be from the start, or may not be a focal point for the show.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder

2024 // 1 season // 6 episodes

A twisty mystery adapted from a popular book series, this show follows Pippa as she attempts to get to the bottom of the disappearance of a local girl, when everyone else is convinced the culprit has already been found. Pippa’s queer best friend Cara has a crush on another girl at school, plus there’s a gender non-confirming character, Jesse, but ultimately queerness doesn’t play a major role in the show. I struggled with the main character’s dodgy British accent, but Riese enjoyed it for its clever mystery and authentic depiction of teens!

Stream on BBC iPlayer

Amandaland

Here’s an excellent spin-off from popular sitcom Motherland, focusing on the narcissistic Amanda, recently divorced and having to “slum it” in a distant suburb. Somehow this show manages to make you laugh both at and with Amanda, as she attempts to re-brand being a shop-assistant as a “design collab” and deals with her judgmental mother, played by the always-perfect Joanna Lumley. Part of Amanda’s new friend-group is a lesbian couple, one of whom is Siobhan McSweeney (Sister Michael from Derry Girls!), who plays a deadpan celebrity chef.

Stream on BBC iPlayer

An t-Eilean (The Island)

2025 // 1 season // 4 episodes

This crime mini-series is part in Gaelic and part-English, and is officially the most expensive Gaelic-language TV show ever produced! Set in the Outer Hebrides, expect much drone camerawork over the dramatic countryside that could double as a Visit Scotland advert. The story follows police family liaison officer Kat Crichton as she heads back to her home town in the aftermath of an apparent robbery and murder in the household of the island’s richest family. We get flashbacks to Kat’s past entanglement with the family (including a tongue-based entanglement with one of the daughters) as she tries to unravel the mystery.

Stream on BBC iPlayer

At Home With the Braithwaites

2000 – 2003 // 4 seasons // 26 episodes

This zany family comedy-drama follows the Braithwaites after a life-changing lottery win. Eldest daughter Virginia is a lesbian who is frequently caught between her lust for her next door neighbour, seductive housewife Megan, and wholesome student Tamsin.

Stream on itvX

Bad Behaviour

2023 // 1 season // 4 episodes

It’s an Aussie drama set in a boarding school, which means there is a lot of queerness! A chance meeting with a former classmate triggers protagonist Jo to look back on her troubled times at an exclusive private school, where it appears everyone was quite cruel but also very gay.

Stream on BBC iPlayer

Band of Gold

1995 – 1997 // 3 seasons // 18 episodes

This is a milestone British drama about sex workers in Bradford. Although much of the plot is driven by storylines revolving around men murdering or assaulting women, the show shines in scenes involving the ensemble powerhouse female cast. The second season is notable for the appearance of a young Lena Headey playing a dominatrix who has a relationship with a vulnerable runaway played by an outstanding Samantha Morton.

Stream on itvX

Call the Midwife

2012- // 14 seasons // 116 episodes

This cozy Sunday teatime fare is shot through with a bit of grit, following a bunch of nuns and midwives working in poverty-stricken post-war London. Starting in season 4, nurses Patsy and Delia inject some queer angst into proceedings.

Stream on BBC iPlayer

Clink

2019 // 1 season // 10 episodes

A not very good women’s prison drama that tries but fails to fill the gap left by classics like Wentworth and Bad Girls. Of course there has to be lesbians, but there wasn’t enough compelling drama lesbian or otherwise to get this show renewed.

Stream on Channel 5

Clique

2017 – 2018 // 2 seasons // 12 episodes

This little-known but very watchable thriller follows Holly as a fresher at Edinburgh university, worried that her BFF is getting drawn to a clique of alpha girls and their lavish parties funded by some decidedly dodgy businessmen. At the forefront of the clique is Louise, a Black queer woman, and with a twisty plot rife with female obsession, you can expect further smatterings of sapphism.

Stream on BBC iPlayer

Conversations with Friends

2022 // 1 season // 12 episodes

Adapted from Sally Rooney’s debut novel, this series follows the relationship dramas of queer uni student Frances, as she embarks on an affair with a married actor with zero personality. I read the book but haven’t seen the series, so I cannot tell you if the guy gets a personality on screen. Anyway, she is also BFFs with her lesbian ex Bobbi, who does have a personality!

Stream on BBC iPlayer

Doctor Who

1963- // 40 seasons // 884 episodes

The BBC’s long-running legendary sci-fi show has exploded in queerness in recent years, starting with side characters such as queer couple Madame Vastra and Jenny, through the first lesbian companion, first female (and casually queer) Doctor, to Ncuti Gatwa’s current very-much-out Timelord.

Stream on BBC iPlayer

Derry Girls

2018-2022 // 3 seasons // 19 episodes

This is a totally hilarious sitcom set in 1990s Northern Ireland, following four Catholic schoolgirls (and one English boy) as they run riot at their convent school, much to the chagrin of deadpan nun Sister Michael (Siobhan McSweeny). Queer interest comes from “wee lesbian” Clare, but the ultimate love story is between the utterly bonkers quartet of friends.

Stream on Channel 4

Dope Girls

2025 // 1 season // 6 episodes

Set in London in the aftermath of WWI, this show follows slightly psychopathic single mother Kate as she attempts to make a living for herself and her daughters in the sleazy nightlife of interwar Soho. Also embroiled in the action is aspiring policewoman Violet Davies, who will stop at nothing to be accepted into the London Met Police, including kissing-and-telling on another female recruit. Watch for the great production and intriguing historical setting, but don’t expect to like any of the anti-heroines!

Stream on BBC iPlayer

Everyone Else Burns

2023- // 2 seasons // 12 episodes

This razor-sharp comedy follows an ultra-religious family that’s part of an evangelical cult. Feckless dad David schemes to become an elder, while wife Fiona is the real brains of the family and bristles against the restrictions of her role, egged on by lesbian neighbour Melissa. Totally absurd and completely hilarious!

Stream on Channel 4

The Fall

2013 – 2016 // 3 seasons // 17 episodes

A suspenseful thriller about Detective Stella Gibson (Gillian Anderson) attempting to track down a serial killer and sexual assaulter. This is definitely not for the faint of heart, but may be worth braving it for a minor sapphic storyline between Stella and Archie Panjabi’s alluring pathologist.

Stream on BBC iPlayer

Fleabag

2016 – 2019 // 2 seasons // 12 episodes

According to Riese: “In its second season, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s eponymous protagonist Fleabag confirms her bisexuality while sharing a drink with a lesbian businesswoman played by Kristin Scott Thomas. But you’re gonna watch this show regardless because it’s so good!”

Stream on BBC iPlayer

Get Even

2020 // 1 season // 10 episodes

This boarding-school-set teen revenge drama sounds like a knock-off British version of Pretty Little Liars, with occasional queerness between popular girls Amber and best friend Olivia. According to Riese’s review: “watching Get Even is entirely unlike being alive in the world right now, especially because it aims to actually punish the bad guys rather than grant them unilateral political power. So I guess on that level, I would in fact recommend watching it”

Stream on BBC iPlayer

Here We Go

2022- // 3 seasons // 16 episodes

The frantic family comedy follows the Jessops as they generally make a meal of everyday life. Despite well worn tropes like a useless Dad (who’s never quite got over his stint as an Olympic archer) and a grandma prone to bizarre outbursts, the show is well-observed and uses its pseudo home video format effectively. Relevant to our interests, we also have the trope of a sullen gay daughter! Amy is in a relationship with Maya, with many ups and downs to match the chaos of the family around them.

Stream on BBC iPlayer

Humans

2015-2018 // 3 seasons // 24 episodes

This is a very accomplished take on a classic sci-fi tale that’s as relevant now as ever: Can artificial intelligence achieve consciousness? In Humans, the artificial beings in question are “synths” humanoid robots used mostly as servants for “real” humans, that begin to develop consciousness and quickly question their subservient status in the world. One of the synths is Niska, a total badass and one of my all-time fave TV characters, who will stop at nothing to inflict vengeance against the many humans that have mistreated her, but starts to re-evaluate her approach after developing feelings for a (human) waitress.

Stream on Channel 4

In the Flesh

2013-2014 // 2 seasons // 9 episodes

Here we have a zombie drama following a queer guy called Kieran who returns home to his family suffering from “Partially Dead Syndrome.” Kieran’s sister Gem is bisexual, and there’s a recurring storyline involving flashbacks to her girlfriend Lisa, who is missing presumed dead after a run-in with Kieran in his semi-zombie state.

Stream on BBC iPlayer

The Jetty

2024 // 1 seasons // 4 episodes

The four-part crime drama is set in a small Northern community after an arson attack brings to light some not-so-buried crimes. The story is split between the present and the past, attempting to unravel the disappearance of rebellious teen Amy, whose best friend has an enormous sapphic crush on her (that’s maybe or maybe not requited). This is one of those shows where everyone is flawed in some way, so expect plenty of bad stuff to happen!

Stream on BBC iPlayer

Line of Duty

2012 – 2021 // 6 seasons // 36 episodes

The twisty crime drama is about a police anti-corruption unit that roots out dodgy coppers. The sixth season sees investigations centre on Kelly Macdonald’s Detective Joanne Davidson, who is definitely bent (the queer kind) and maybe bent (the corrupt kind).

Stream on BBC iPlayer

London Kills

2019- // 4 seasons // 20 episodes

A procedural crime show with a bit of a docu-drama feel, London Kills is centred on a murder investigation squad in London. The youngest of the squad is Billie, a lesbian who gets embroiled with a psychopathic murderer in season one. I will let you guess whether that one ends happily, but rest assured that Billie remains a regular on the show for the following seasons!

Stream on BBC iPlayer

Queer as Folk

1999-2000 // 2 seasons // 10 episodes

Perhaps the first TV show to take queer culture into the mainstream — it was billed as Britain’s first gay drama when it was released — Queer as Folk was originally a UK hit before the longer-running US version. The show follows a trio of gay guys: schoolboy Nathan, good guy Vince and playboy Stuart, as they cavort about Manchester’s gay village and generally try and lead their best gay lives. While the show is supremely queer per its namesake, the lesbian characters are pretty minor; my main memories from watching this 25 years ago were “why are all the gay men getting coked up and rimming, but the lesbians are just boring with babies?!”

Stream on Channel 4

Skins

2007-2013 // 6 seasons (because the final one never happened) // 61 episodes

After two seasons of enraging the middle-class parents of Britain because of its debauched depiction of partying teens, Skins introduced a sapphic pairing that set certain corners of the queer internet alight for a couple of years: Naomi and Emily. They had many sweet scenes interwoven with lesbian high drama as they worked through their nascent queer feelings for each other and definitely nothing bad happened at the end.

Stream on Channel 4

Rebel Cheer Squad

2022 // 1 season // 8 episodes

A spin-off from Get Even, Rebel Cheer Squad features a new squad of girls stepping up to confront bullies at their school, while also leading the cheer team! One of the gang, Rumi, is queer and struggles with a budding relationship with fellow student Jess because of fears around family and coming out.

Stream on BBC iPlayer

Shameless

2004-2013 // 11 seasons // 139 episodes

This long-running black comedy show follows the trials and tribulations of the Gallagher family and the many other denizens of a fictional estate in Manchester. Much of the early action follows Frank Gallagher, the world’s biggest deadbeat, as he attempts to connect with his sprawling brood. Frank’s wife Monica is bisexual and frequently disappears for affairs with women, including butch trucker Norma!

Stream on Channel 4

Spent

2024- // 1 season // 6 episodes

This comedy follows flamboyant model Mia, who returns home to London after a supposedly high-flying career as a supermodel. The only trouble is that despite her designer looks, she’s destitute and seriously in debt! Mia deals with the harsh realities of having to hustle for money and reconnect with her family (who have struggles of their own), all the while hiding the truth about her fall from grace. Mia also tries to rekindle her friendship with former BFF, Jo, who is about to get married to her girlfriend, but perhaps there is more to Mia and Jo’s relationship!

Stream on BBC iPlayer

Tell Me Everything

2022-24 // 2 seasons // 12 episodes

ITV’s attempt at a Skins-style teen drama, Tell Me Everything follows 16-year-old Jonny struggling through grief and depression as he starts sixth form. Part of Jonny’s friend group is lesbian Regan who is trying to juggle her studies and life in general with caring for her grandma.

Stream on itvX

This Way Up

2019-2021 // 2 seasons // 12 episodes

Produced by Sharon Horgan (so basically a green light to watch this), This Way Up follows Áine (Aisling Bee), an Irish woman living in London who is recovering from a nervous breakdown. Mostly a drama, the show is shot through with dark humour, as Áine tries to reconnect with the world. Horgan plays her older sister, who is bisexual and in a relationship with a guy, but starts to develop an attraction for a female colleague.

Stream on Channel 4

The Tower

2021-2024 // 3 seasons // 11 episodes

This police procedural is set in London, initially investigating the deaths of two people that fell from a tower block. Regular gay-for-pay fave Gemma Whelan plays the lead role of dour detective Sarah Collins. Sarah is lesbian, and although it’s not really explored much in the first season, she does eventually get a girlfriend and may possibly smile.

Stream on itvX

The Undeclared War

2022 // 1 season // 6 episodes

In this dystopian thriller, a massive cyber-attack has been unleashed on the UK, taking down pretty much everything (not just Marks & Spencer). Fortunately, brainiac GCHQ intern Saara has a knack for uncovering cyber shenanigans although this puts her at odds with her more senior colleagues. Fortunately, NSA agent Kathy is visiting from the US to give her a friendly shoulder to cry on.

Stream on Channel 4

Van der Valk

2000- // 3 seasons // 9 episodes

A reboot of the Amsterdam-set procedural crime drama from the 70s/90s that was mostly famous for its theme tune (or at least that’s all I remember about it), this contemporary version maintains boat-dwelling cop Piet Van der Valk as the lead character, but his partner-in-crimefighting is detective Lucienne Hassell, who is gay!

Stream on itvX

Waterloo Road

2006- // 15 seasons // 238 episodes

While many long-running BBC soap-like shows have featured occasional sapphic storylines (think Holby City, Casualty etc.), I’m not going to advocate sinking your time into shows like that when it’s far more efficient to watch the gay stuff on Youtube and spare yourself the straight nonsense. However! Waterloo Road has quite a few storylines featuring queer and trans characters, including Heather Peace as a lesbian teacher in seasons 7-9, and a storyline about a student with a crush on her teacher in season 5, and a football loving student’s trans awakening in season 8.

Stream on BBC iPlayer

We Are Lady Parts

2021-2024 // 2 seasons // 12 episodes

Why did TV leave it so long to treat us to a magical realist sitcom about an all-female all-Muslim punk band? We Are Lady Parts follows PhD student Amina as she tries to balance everyone’s expectations of what it is to be a good Muslim woman with her own burning desire to play lead guitar. When she crosses paths with the extremely attractive (but unfortunately not queer) Saira, who just happens to be in need of a new guitarist, Amina starts to lead a double life. The band’s drummer/part time taxi driver Ayesha is queer and has struggles of her own navigating her burgeoning feelings for women.

As Natalie says in her glowing review: “Lady Parts is unlike anything you’ve ever seen on television…while it shares some of its DNA with other British exports, We Are Lady Parts has its own voice… and it is loud, raucous and unapologetic.”

Stream on Channel 4

Non-British shows on BBC, ITV, Channel 4 & Channel 5

Although this guide focuses on British-produced shows, there’s also plenty of queer programming that doesn’t originate in the UK that’s streaming too!

The Bold Type – 2017-2021 // 5 seasons // 52 episodes – Stream on BBC iPlayer

The Good Wife – 2009-2016 // 7 seasons // 156 episodes – Stream on Channel 5

Little Fires Everywhere – 2020 // 1 season // 8 episodes – Stream on Channel 4

Motherland: Fort Salem – 2020 – 2022 // 3 seasons // 30 episodes – Stream on BBC iPlayer

Our Flag Means Death – 2022- // 2 seasons // 18 episodes – Stream on BBC iPlayer

Person of Interest – 2011-2016 // 5 // 103 episodes – Stream on Channel 5

Pose – 2018 – 2021 // 3 seasons // 26 episodes – Stream on BBC iPlayer

Pretty Little Liars – 2010-2017 // 7 seasons // 160 episodes – Stream on BBC iPlayer

Prisoner: Cell Block H – 1979 – 1986 // 8 seasons // 692 episodes – Stream on Channel 5

Sex Lives of College Girls – 2021-2025 // 3 seasons // 30 episodes – Stream on itvX

Tales of the City – 1993 // 1 season // 5 episodes – Stream on Channel 4

Wentworth – 2013-2021 // 8 seasons // 100 episodes – Stream on Channel 5