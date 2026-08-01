This August when it comes to the lesbians and bisexuals and queer women of the world, we are here for quality rather than quantity, with several exciting new premieres entering our visual universe. Let’s get into ti!

Lioness // Season 3 Premiere // August 2 // Paramount+

My problematic fave Lioness is back and promises a collision of “hidden networks, foreign operatives and personal betrayals.” Joe (Zoe Saldaña) will be “walking the line between duty and home as unseen forces circle her world” and also, the Lioness team will face its most dangerous mission to date. But I think all you need to know and all any of us care about here is that Laysla De Oliveira is back as Josephina Carrillo and Genesis Rodriguez is back as Cruz and they will be enjoying some scenes together.

Ted Lasso // Season 4 Premiere // August 5 // Apple TV+

Lasso’s unexpected return to television comes with a relevant-to-our-interests pivot — Lasso is yanked out of Kansas to come on as head coach for the Lady Greyhounds, the club’s new women’s team. (Jason Sudeikis is a noted supporter of women’s sports.) While Keely’s attraction to women seems, from early episodes made available to press, to have remained where they left it (dropped like a hot potato for Roy), Ted Lasso is, as aforementioned, coaching a women’s soccer team, so. His assistant coach, Alice (played by Sex Education’s Tanya Reynolds) is queer, and about half the team looks gay (although only two have been explicitly named as such thus far). Amongst the gay-looking players we have unconventional goalie Books (played by nonbinary actor Jude Mack) and defender Sibohan (nonbinary actor Rex Hayes), who’s always fighting with her twin sister / teammate.

Sterling Point // Season One // August 5 // Prime Video

From The O.C and Gossip Girl‘s Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and directed by Megan Park (The Fallout, My Old Ass), Sterling Point is a sweet, smart coming-of-age series that is also thoroughly and openly gay. After her grandfather’s death, Annie (Ella Rubin) inherits his mysterious island in Canada, and leaves her Dad, her gay boyfriend and her twin brother to embark on a little summer adventure that will upend everything she thought she knew about herself and her family. Once on said island, she’ll find herself surrounded by queers, including two lead characters, Ooona (Bo Bragason), a British lothario who prides herself on seducing the wealthy older women who frequent the island, and Ramona (Amélie Hoeferle), a surly tomboy who turns out to have an unexpected connection with Annie. There’s also nonbinary actor Nikko Angelo Hinayo as Sully, a queer barista with two gay Moms.

Revival (SyFy) // Season One // August 24 // Netflix

This SyFy series based on a popular graphic novel centers on a rural Wisconsin town where a bunch of recently dead people suddenly come back to life, exactly as they were except also with regenerative healing abilities. Katharine King So plays lesbian journalist May Tao, a recurring character.

Mother Mary (2026) // August 21 // HBO Max

In this A24 psychological drama, world-famous pop icon Mother Mary (Anne Hathaway) is plotting her comeback when discomfort during a costume fitting inspires her to flee to the English countryside in search of Sam (Michaela Coel), her estranged lover and collaborator.

The Dynasty: UConn Huskies (2026) // August 21 // Apple TV

UConn is the most dominant women’s college basketball program of all time — and they fought like hell to get that way, under the intense leadership of a legendary coach. Most of the players featured in this doc are gay, obvs — amongst them are Paige Bueckers, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Azzi Fudd and Sue Bird.

Adults // Season 2 Premiere // August 27 // Hulu/FX

This show is very queer but mostly because of the major queer boy stuff — however, Season One ended with (girl) Billie having a threesome with a married straight couple, and Raven-Symoné is guest starring in Season Two, so who knows what could happen!

The Undeclared War // Season 2 // August 27 // Peacock

You really should watch the first season of this show about cyber espionage because it made me aware of how Russian troll farms operate and I thought I kinda knew the deal but it turns out I didn’t and it was very interesting. in Season One, Saara Parvin (Hannah Khalique-Brown) has a little thing with NSA agent Kathy (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), but also has a boyfriend. Saara’s returning for Season Two but it seems more queer shit is unlikely to occur but just in case it does, I wanted to let you know. And also to tell you about Season One!