Despite allegedly being “Pride Month,” June was a barren month for LGBTQ+ content, but perhaps they were just saving the best for last (July), and let me just say, HUGE month for Fortune Feimster. So here’s what we’ve got coming up featuring lesbian, bisexual, queer and/or trans women characters in July.

Elle: Season One // July 1 // Prime Video

A prequel to the Legally Blonde films, Elle finds Elle Woods in high school at a moment of intense change: her family has relocated from her beloved Los Angeles to Seattle, Wahington, where Elle’s overall personality and extremely pink attire stand in stark contrast to a student body uniformlt deep into mid-90s grunge. Elle’s first and ultimately best new friend in Seattle, Liz (queer actor Gabrielle Policano), is a delightful lesbian with a dry sense of humor who works at a record store. The directing team includes the queer director of Crush (and partner of Zoe Lister-Jones), Sammi Cohen.

Survival of the Thickest: Season Three // July 2 // Netflix

We’ve reached final season for Michelle Buteau’s semi-autobiographical series about Mavis Beaumont, a Black, plus-size aspiring designer with a rich chosen family and an eye on thriving. Marley, one of her best friends, is bisexual, and queer guests this season include Peppermint, Wanda Sykes, Alex Newell, Jonathan Van Ness, Jenna Lyons, Ilana Glazer, Amber Ruffin and Ashley Graham. However, her bisexual bestie, Marley, unfortunately seems to be spending the season in Portugal.

Gamechangers: America’s Top 25 Female Athletes // July 2 // Roku

The countdown of the greatest American female athletes of all time, produced in part by TOGETHXR, includes commentary from Sue Bird and Fortune Feimster.

Silo: Season Three Premiere // July 3 // Apple TV

Critical acclaim is already rolling in for the third season of this sci-fi series in which humans have relocated to a giant underground silo after the earth itself became uninhabitable. Having survived her forced “cleaning,” Juliette returns with memory problems, facing a silo struggling post-rebellion and facing a dangerous new threat. Season Three will also deliver storylines from the past that explain the present, including one set hundreds of years prior to the main action. Harriet Walter returns as agoraphobic lesbian electrical engineer Martha Walker.

The Five Star Weekend // July 9 // Peacock

This charming limited series starring Jennifer Garner, adapted from a novel that your Mom may have read in her book club, centers famous chef Hollis (Garner), who remains torn up after her husband’s death six years earlier. She’s inspired to host a “Five Star weekend” at her Nantucket beach house — inviting one best friend from every phase of her life. Amongst them is her current Mom friend, played by D’Arcy Carden, who’s going through a little mid-life lesbian revelation. Furthermore, Five Star Weekend delivers Roberta Colindrez as a local queer historian who gives Nantucket walking tours and co-stars three additional actors I adore: Gemma Chan, Regina Hall and Chloë Sevigny.

Saccharine (2026) // July 9 // Shudder

Queer actor Midori Francis stars as Hana in this queer Australian supernatural horror flick in which a heartbroken medical student struggling with multiple eating disorders gets caught up in an obscure weight-loss craze that involves eating human ashes, subsequently finding herself terrorized by the ghost of the person she’s chosen to devour. It’s got some queer elements and is described as a “solid mixture of body horror and a satire of body standards.”

The Hawk: Season One // July 16 // Netflix

Will Ferrell is The Hawk, an eccentric golfer hungry for a comeback, despite his ex-wife (Molly Shannon) and his son, golf’s new golden boy, insisting his career is absolutely over. He meets Sam (Fortune Feimster) in a Wal-Mart parking lot and hires her to be his caddie even though she doesn’t know anything about golf, and then it kinda becomes, at times, a bit of a lesbian/straight man buddy comedy.

Heartstopper Forever (2026) // July 17 // Netflix

After delivering three seasons of wholesome queer stories, Heartstopper Forever closes the series with a special film in which its characters, growing up and moving forward in life, wonder if first love can really last forever. Nick and Charlie, despite being inseparable and happier than ever, face uncertainty as Nick prepares to leave for university.