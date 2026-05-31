I thought your weekend could use some bird facts, so I concocted this quiz as an excuse to deliver some bird facts. You’ll have to take the quiz to get the facts though! And who knows, maybe you’ll learn something about yourself along the way!

Which Lesbian Bird of Prey Are You?

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You just got good news. What are you having for your celebration meal? (Imagine cost is not a factor)(Required)
Fill in the blank: Love is _________(Required)
You’re at a Pride party. What are you up to?(Required)
What are you wearing at the Pride party?(Required)
What’s your statement piece at the Pride party?(Required)
What’s your goal for the Pride party?(Required)
Fill in the blank: Pride is for ______(Required)
Pick a car snack for a road trip:(Required)
What’s a good first date?(Required)
Pick an activity to do with friends:(Required)
Pick a chain restaurant:(Required)

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