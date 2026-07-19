As summer marches on with all of its associated activities, you might be asking yourself if you are more of a “pool party with a DJ and a few go-go dancers” gal or more of a down-and-dirty “outside sex” gay. Let’s find out with this enchanting quiz.

Which Very Special Lesbian Summer Experience Are You?

Pick a winter activity:(Required)
Pick a winter activity:(Required)
Pick a pool vibe:(Required)
Pick a vice:(Required)
Pick a virtue:(Required)
When you think about summer, how do you feel?(Required)
Pick a summer trip:(Required)
Pick a kid’s summer camp activity:(Required)
Pick a queer novel:(Required)
Pick a different Autostraddle quiz:(Required)

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