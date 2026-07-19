Reading a book and drinking a bloody mary in the backyard pool belonging to the rich people you’re housesitting for

Doing mushrooms and listening to Muna with five friends in a saltwater pool in the desert

Fire Island AirBnB pool — unicorn floats, fruity drinks, gay people only

Big lesbian pool party at a cool hotel with DJs, celesbians, a wet t-shirt contest and every single one of your friends

Stargazing naked in a cowboy pool by your campsite after fucking on a blanket by the fire

A long afternoon by a gorgeous brand-new pool in the Hollywood Hills with your girlfriend, your ex (who you are best friends with), her wife, and their two kids