As summer marches on with all of its associated activities, you might be asking yourself if you are more of a “pool party with a DJ and a few go-go dancers” gal or more of a down-and-dirty “outside sex” gay. Let’s find out with this enchanting quiz.
As summer marches on with all of its associated activities, you might be asking yourself if you are more of a “pool party with a DJ and a few go-go dancers” gal or more of a down-and-dirty “outside sex” gay. Let’s find out with this enchanting quiz.
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