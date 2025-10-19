Quiz: What’s Your Job on the Lesbian Commune?

You know that hypothetical lesbian commune you and your friends are always talking about starting? Well, today’s the day! Take this quiz and pretend you live on the queer commune of your own making, and when you get to the end, I’ll assign you your role to play in this very gay, anticapitalist, antipatriarchal, absolutely drama-filled intentional community!

What's Your Job on the Lesbian Commune?

What animal would you most like to be in charge of on the commune?(Required)
What sounds like the ideal location for the commune to you?(Required)
What group activity are you hosting on the commune?(Required)
What’s part of your commune uniform?(Required)
What are you making for family dinner?(Required)
What sounds best for breakfast on the commune?(Required)
What wares are you selling at the local farmers market to help fund the commune?(Required)
What are you known for on the commune?(Required)
What’s your favorite chore on the commune?(Required)
What skill are you teaching a workshop on at the commune?(Required)
Which queer movie are you screening for commune movie night?(Required)

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, fiction, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the former managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, The Rumpus, Cake Zine, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The AV Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. When she is not writing, editing, or reading, she is probably playing tennis. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.

Kayla has written 1101 articles for us.

