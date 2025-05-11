Quiz: Which Lesbian Mom Are You?

Well it is Mother’s Day for those who celebrate. But there are so many types of mothers out there, aren’t there? Sure there are lesbian mothers who have children. However, there are also Mommis . There are, too, Mothers . There are Dog Moms , and Cat Moms . There are Daddys . There is the lesbian polar bear mom on Peppa Pig . With so many Moms out there, it’s time to figure out — which one are you?

Riese is the 43-year-old Co-Founder of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in nine books, magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. She's Jewish. Follow her on twitter and instagram.

Riese has written 3314 articles for us.