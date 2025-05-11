Quiz: Which Lesbian Mom Are You?

Well it is Mother’s Day for those who celebrate. But there are so many types of mothers out there, aren’t there? Sure there are lesbian mothers who have children. However, there are also Mommis. There are, too, Mothers. There are Dog Moms, and Cat Moms. There are Daddys. There is the lesbian polar bear mom on Peppa Pig. With so many Moms out there, it’s time to figure out — which one are you?
Which Lesbian Mom Are You?
Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members.
If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF
and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?
Join AF+!
Riese is the 43-year-old Co-Founder of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in nine books, magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. She's Jewish. Follow her on twitter and instagram.
Riese has written 3314 articles for us.
Gay Auntie: Is your life constantly in transition? SURE. Do you lose track of time a lot? Of course! Does that stop you from taking especially good care of everybody and everything that you love? (Including everybody else’s cute babies?) It does not.
This was the goal the whole time
I got Mother Earth which makes A LOT of sense but I would’ve also settled for Trader Joe’s mommi if that were an option (ie crunchy, goes to Trader Joe’s right after the gym, would absolutely make homemade snacks for her children and pets)
Wow I got Mommi. At the old age of 31 have I finally made it?