12 Queers on Where We Fall on the Polyamory/Monogamy Scale

I actually was just having a hypothetical conversation about this with a friend recently. I can’t say for 100% certain, because it’s been a long time since I’ve been in anything even close to a relationship, and I’ve never actually had a long-term partner. Though that fact is what has me thinking that it’s possible I’m somewhere in the middle of the scale. Because on one hand, I think it would be really nice to be someone’s #1. Right now, as a single person with a sibling, I’m nobody’s first pick. I’m not even MY first pick most of the time. I used to experience jealousy about this, like if some friends were hanging out and hadn’t invited me, or if I found out some people knew a Big Life Update days or weeks before me, but it’s a fact I’ve just accepted, that I have a certain place in everyone’s life and it doesn’t actually matter if I’m first or not. Maybe I’m the first person one friend invites to one type of event, or another friend tells their gossip to first, but I’m no one’s default, and I can imagine having a person like that could be very nice. Someone to love me, someone to snuggle with, someone to cook for, someone to talk to about EVERYTHING with instead of trying to pick and choose who I talk to so I don’t feel like I’m bothering any one friend too much, someone to be my automatic +1 so I don’t feel like I have to choose between my friends.

Even on a boring practical level, having someone else help with chores or choosing what to eat for dinner or pay the rent would be grand. On the other hand, I am very settled and happy in this single life I’ve carved out for myself. It’s kind of hard to imagine anyone else fitting into it 100% of the time. So having a partner whose attention wasn’t 100% on me does sound theoretically appealing. When I was younger, I used to joke that I wanted to date a professional athlete so they’d be gone half the year, but maybe that’s because I hadn’t heard of polyamory yet. I also sometimes envisioned myself living in a group home for foster kids with other adults, so maybe that also was a version of polyamory/group co-parenting before I knew what polyamory was! Though I don’t know if I myself have the energy for more than one partner. I have a lot of TV shows to keep up with, you know? So my short answer is: I’m not sure where I fall on the scale yet. I believe I could be very happy in a monogamous relationship, but I think it’s possible I could be happy in a polyamorous one, too.