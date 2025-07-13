Quiz: Which Lesbian Pasta Shape Are You?

You could spend today making a special Sunday Sauce for a large pot of pasta — or you could spend today taking this personality quiz and finding other ways to procrastinate from the grind of adult responsibilities. Doesn’t the latter sound a lot more fun! But lo, I have made myself hungry by merely typing the words Sunday Sauce, and now you must all come on this culinary journey with me of answering a bunch of pasta-themed questions in order to find out what lesbian pasta shape you are. Ready? Let’s eat take a quiz.

Which Lesbian Pasta Shape Are You?

Pick a pasta sauce:(Required)
Pick an herb:(Required)
What mac and cheese style sounds like your vibe?(Required)
Who would you most like to split a bowl of pasta with right now?(Required)
What’s the sexiest pasta shape?(Required)
What’s the most underrated pasta shape?(Required)
Pick a ravioli filling:(Required)
Pick a chain restaurant known for pasta:(Required)
Pick a non-Italian noodle dish:(Required)
Pick a film in which pasta appears:(Required)
Okay I can’t think of any more pasta questions, so how about: What sounds like a fun Sunday activity to you?(Required)
You’re going on a long road trip. What item is most essential to bring along with you?(Required)

