When researching the lesbian wild canine quiz a few weeks ago, I encountered several extinct species of canids, which made me sad and also curious to learn more, so here we have a quiz dedicated entirely to extinct species, including some you surely have heard of and some more rare creatures. Help, what quiz should I write next?!
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The woolly mammoth! I am cozy it’s true
For me as well :)
I don’t know how I got this based on the answers I gave, but I gotta say . . . it fits.
Dire Wolf
Going off the word “dire” here, you too have a tendency to make all situations seem DIRE, whether you’re talking about drama with an ex or the rapidly changing climate — it’s all treated with the same intensity from you.
As for a quiz topic, what about “Which smaller Pride event should you attend”? Sure, you could go to a big city like San Francisco, Chicago, NYC, but there are a lot of smaller communities with their own Pride events that get overshadowed. https://www.enjoyillinois.com/plan-your-trip/travel-inspiration/pride-festivals/ This is a list of some in Illinois (including Chicago). (I recommend the Rockford Pride Alley Party.) I imagine you can find similar lists for other areas.