When researching the lesbian wild canine quiz a few weeks ago, I encountered several extinct species of canids, which made me sad and also curious to learn more, so here we have a quiz dedicated entirely to extinct species, including some you surely have heard of and some more rare creatures. Help, what quiz should I write next?!

Which Extinct Lesbian Animal Are You?

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What do you prioritize when it comes to your home?(Required)
Pick a non-extinct animal:(Required)
Pick an endangered species:(Required)
What makes you a good friend?(Required)
What kind of first impression do you try to make?(Required)
What would you like to have for breakfast?(Required)
What would you like to do today?(Required)
What makes you feel safe?(Required)
What makes you feel threatened?(Required)
What makes you feel excited?(Required)
What makes you feel angry?(Required)
What makes you feel joy?(Required)

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