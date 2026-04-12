Inside you, there’s two wolves. Or perhaps there’s one coyote and one fox. Or maybe two jackals. There are so many canine configurations a gay person can have inside of them. Take this definitely scientific personality quiz to find out which is inside YOU!
(If the quiz topic seems especially random on any given Sunday, just know that it’s because these are often guided by whatever my latest research obsession is, and lately one of those obsessions is the impact of climate change on coyotes.)
Comments
The quiz is not working. It just says TK FORM 😭
sorry! it’s fixed now
It just says “tk form”
fixed!!
Quiz not working!
fixed!!
it’s not working for me, it says “There was a problem with your submission. Please review the fields below.” and I left nothing unanswered.
Same for me :(
Getting error “There was a problem with your submission. Please review the fields below.”, even though I filled out every field.
There was a problem with your submission. Please review the fields below. :( :( :(
This quiz still isn’t working :(
Aw dang it says there’s an error with the submission and isn’t working :(
Still not working. Error message says “There Was A Problem With Your Submission. Please Review The Fields Below.”
you’re all right, it’s not working! and we don’t know why. i unfortunately don’t have immediate access to tech support, but am logging this issue, hopefully they’ll help us figure it out on monday, i’m so sorry!
Loving the collective dedication to finding that (lesbian) dog in us