Inside you, there’s two wolves. Or perhaps there’s one coyote and one fox. Or maybe two jackals. There are so many canine configurations a gay person can have inside of them. Take this definitely scientific personality quiz to find out which is inside YOU!

(If the quiz topic seems especially random on any given Sunday, just know that it’s because these are often guided by whatever my latest research obsession is, and lately one of those obsessions is the impact of climate change on coyotes.)

Which Lesbian Wild Canine Are You?

What word would you use to describe yourself?
You’re getting a free week at a vacation rental for a little escape. Where do you hope you’re going?
How would you describe your approach to friendships/socializing?
What is your dating/relationship style?
What are people’s first impressions of you?
Why should people befriend you?
What do you love about yourself?
What’s the first thing you do at a party?
Pick a non-canine animal:
Pick a dinner:
What’s a green flag for you when getting to know someone as a friend?
What’s a red flag for you when getting to know someone as a friend?

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