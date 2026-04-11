“Is he family?” my friend asked when I pointed out a particular dancer in Hello Dolly!. It took me a moment to understand his meaning. Before I could reply, he continued, “Never mind. I see those highlights. Definitely family.”

The dancer in question was Bert May and the inquiry into his identity added another layer to my fascination with him. I had first noticed him in Guys and Dolls because he was attractive. Then I started noticing just how often he showed up in other movies, frequently with dance solos. It became a quest, a sort of Where’s Waldo search, peering closely at back-up dancers in Golden Age musicals and trying to find Bert May. Back when I had a film blog, I dedicated an entire post to him. His niece found it and, eventually, he found it and kindly commented his appreciation for the tribute.

Bert May had progressively moved up in my mind as I connected with him more and more: first by his face and his talent, then by his presence, and finally by his message. But was he family?

I honestly don’t know if he was queer. A quick internet search suggests he was never married, which is often an indication, but far from conclusive evidence. Nevertheless, the mere possibility of queerness, of a truer connection, made me feel more attached to him than ever.

William J. Mann’s Behind the Screen discusses the burden of proof when it comes to queer historical figures. I am not a historian and I firmly believe no one owes anyone else their queerness or their identity, including public figures. But when it comes to the quest for family, sometimes we can’t help but read between the lines of bachelorhood, put stock in gossip, and revel in the possibility of shared identity.

***

The lights went up at the Enzian, an indie arthouse theater in Orlando. I had just seen the 1948 filmfor the first time. It was a bold decision, since I historically disliked Alfred Hitchcock movies for stressing me out. But my tastes had been gradually changing, and I decided to take a risk. It paid off; the movie was amazing.

A historian spoke at the beginning of the screening, and he came back up to talk again at the end. “So I assume you all figured out that Brandon and Philip are a couple, right?” Everyone in the theater nodded, except one pair behind me who whispered, “They were?”

I had been looking forward to seeing this movie, in part because of the famed queer subtext. After, I liked to think I would have picked up on it without the prior knowledge. Brandon and Philip stand so close to each other, even when alone in the apartment. The phone is in the bedroom. They’re visiting Brandon’s family in the country together. And, of course, there’s the scene where they each stroke a champagne bottle neck as they talk about the murder in decidedly erotic tones.

Around this same time, I had started reading books about queerness in old movies: queer actors, creators, characters, and subtext. On the surface, behind-the-scenes queerness and the on-screen queerness are two separate things, but I would argue they’re intrinsically connected. And I love that they are.

Rope is queer for many on-screen reasons. But it’s also queer because both of the lead actors, John Dall and Farley Granger, were queer: Dall was gay and Granger bisexual. It’s queer because one of the writers, Arthur Laurents, was queer, and in a relationship with Granger at the time.

It’s loaded with subtext, some more discreet than the rest. It does, unfortunately, feature queer villains who ultimately get their just desserts, a tired trope. But there is something comforting about seeing two men who live together in 1948, who are accepted as a couple by their friends, family, and housekeeper, and who are dimensional and interesting characters (helped, of course, by the performance of the actors). There is something thrilling about seeing all of this in a Hays Code-era movie and recognizing how bold and impressive it was that the film made it past the censors (the story of how they managed it is pretty fantastic, and I highly recommend reading Sick and Dirty by Michael Koresky to get it in more detail).

Under the surface of what is shown onscreen is the knowledge that queer people have always been here. Even when our stories were villainized and condemned, we managed to sneak ourselves in between the cracks of censorship. Yes, the men are murderers and Brandon is particularly twisted in how much his cruelty clearly gets him off. But they also indicate that queer people existed, lived together, had social lives, and were successful (pre-murder plot, they’re clearly enjoying a pretty swanky apartment in New York City). They’re not shunned by their relatives. They don’t hide their relationship. Murder aside, that’s a pretty beautiful thing.

***

I’ve always loved old movies. At this point, they feel like an intrinsic part of my DNA and a permanent fixture of my personality. I quoted movies almost as soon as I could talk (according to my mom, my first full sentence was a quote from).

I discovered my bisexuality because of movies (thanks to Gina Lollobrigida, Jean Peters, and Gloria deHaven). And as I grew to understand my asexuality, I recognized that the Hays Code-enforced closed door aspect of old movies had allowed me to relate to the characters and stories better than I would have otherwise.