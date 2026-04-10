Adding to the canon of trans theory, Nonbinary Life combines theory and memoir to critique the gender binary and overreliance on gender as a framework and imagine other possibilities. It explores pronouns, masculinity, love, family, and language. What does it mean to truly live beyond the binary? This book drives toward that question.

ANNA DORN HIVE, RISE!!!! Dorn — the poet laureate of writing unlikable lesbians — is back with the story of 38-year-old pop star Blue Velour, whose seventh album referencing the subreddit dedicated to unpacking her supposed secret relationship with her longtime producer Sasha Harlow finally gets her the critical acclaim she’s been working toward her entire career. As a result, she hires her superfan Rose Lutz as an assistant to help manage her upcoming tour…which ends up canceled due to the pandemic. So, Blue and Sasha take to the woods to make another album, bringing fangirl Rose along. The songwriting retreat ends up taking a perilous turn. With Dorn at the helm, there’ll be plenty of humor along the way.

A speculative novel steeped in Korean folklore, Aviary follows 19-year-old undocumented immigrant Hee-Jin who thinks the police have come to her door to deport her to North Korea but instead finds a disfigured bird-like corpse on her doorstep that has her eyes. It’s her younger sister Hee-Young, who was supposed to be at an art program in America but is instead here, dead of a strange overdose. In her pocket is a plane ticket and U.S. passport, so Hee-Jin assumes her sister’s identity and takes her place in an effort to find out what happened to her. Queer longing, feminist rage, body horror, and gothic intrigue ensue.

In this strange literary thriller, Naomi and Laura meet by random encounter when Naomi accidentally takes Laura’s coat while they’re both at a department store cafe. They fall for each other and move in together, but something is off about Laura, who seems to have no real life beyond their relationship. Then Laura starts changing her appearance to look more like Naomi. Nearby, a nameless woman working for a ghostwriter by transcribing his recordings hears a mysterious message on said recordings addressed to her that throws her entire life off track. It’s about obsession, deception, and the uncanny — all themes I’m deeply interested in.

This novel was originally published in France in 2000 and is now being released with a new English translation here in the U.S. It’s set in the 1990s queer Parisian rave scene and follows Louise, a DJ in her early-thirties. Lesbian drama abounds. It sounds like Parisian The L Word rendered in prose, and I must get my hands on it.

Award-winning memoirist and poet Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha pens a new poetry collection (their fifth!), which was written over five years of pandemic lockdown. During that time, they lost a lot of friends and comrades and their estranged parents came to their end of life, these intersecting losses and griefs explored in these poems, which as with all of their work, center disabled QTBIPOC lived experiences.

Ohhhh I’m so hype for this lesbian grocery co-op novel (!!) from Jules Wernersbach, who also owns the great queer bookstore Hive Mind Books in Brooklyn! The novel, steeped in themes of labor, class, and unionization, is centered on Guadalupe Street Co-Op in Austin, Texas. Forty years after girlfriends Eleanor and Meg founded the worker-owned/customer-owned grocery store, store senior manager Roz doesn’t notice her girlfriend Molly is working to unionize her co-workers and also embedded in a relationship with collective comrade Randy, the dairy manager. It’s all set in one week, during peak Texas hurricane season. Stay tuned for a full review here on Autostraddle.

If we missed something you’re looking forward to this month, please shout it out in the comments! It remains a truly wonderful “problem” that there are more and more LGBTQ+ releases every month, which means things sometimes slip through the cracks! But tell us about more books! We love to hear about them! May our gay TBR piles forever grow!

I adore so many of the authors with new queer books out this month! From a grocery co-op drama to a cheeky pop star saga to a linked story collection centering fat queer characters to a trans neo-noir, our top picks for the month are a constellation of queer literary brilliance.

Afternoon Hours of a Hermit, by Patrick Cottrell (April 21, Literary Fiction)

Patrick Cottrell is back! I’ve been anticipating this novel since the second I heard of it! It’s about trans guy Dan Moran, published author of the autofictional novel Sorry to Disrupt the Peace (for those of you newer to Patrick’s work, that’s the title of his first novel, too). Five years after the death of his youngest brother, Dan is teaching fiction in Brooklyn and working on writing a psychological thriller when an enveloped addressed to the wrong name shows up and includes a childhood photo of his dead brother, prompting Dan to return to his childhood home, which surprises his estranged family. He play-acts at detective, driving around town in his brother’s Honda Accord and tracking down leads.

Fat Swim, by Emma Copley Eisenberg (April 28, Linked Short Fiction)

Fun fact: Early in my relationship with my wife Kristen, she sent me a short story written by Emma Copley Eisenberg. That story was called “Fat Swim” and I can still remember the lively discussion my then-girlfriend and I had about it at the time, one of the first of many conversations about queer short fiction we love to come. Now, I’m lucky to call Kristen my wife and also lucky to call Emma a friend. I am so thrilled to celebrate the publication of her linked short story collection Fat Swim, which includes the titular story as well as more narratives about characters exploring queerness, bodies, fatness, sex, power, and more. Stay tuned for a full review here on Autostraddle.

And now enjoy the rest of the books we’re looking forward to this month!

April 7

When You’re Brave Enough, by Rebecca Bendheim (Middle grade)

This is probably a sweet read to buy for the young theater kid in your life, about a girl who moves from Austin to Rhode Island and gets cast in the 8th grade musical. It’s about being possibly in love with your best friend, crushes, and coming out.

Missed Connections With Tall Girls, by Gwen Aube (poetry)

Anything put out by Little Puss Press is going to be great, mark my words. You’ll find “trailer-trash divas” and “Discord autistics,” among other delightfully rendered queer and trans characters, in the pages of this debut poetry collection.

We Call Them Witches, by India Rose Bower (Horror)

Set in a world two years after monstrous beings tore through Britain, We Call Them Witches follows Sara and her family trying to survive in the post-apocalyptic thick of it. A strange girl named Parsley shows up, and while she shouldn’t be trusted, Sara is drawn to her anyway and seeks her help when Sara’s brother is taken by witches.

The Bloody and the Damned, by Becca Coffindaffer (YA fantasy)

Here’s a standalone dystopian fantasy about an assassin with outlawed magical abilities trying to get back her kidnapped sisters, “perfect for fans of Arcane and Iron Widow,” according to the publisher.

The Unruly Heart of Miss Darcy, by Erin Edwards (YA romance)

Mr. Darcy’s sister gets her turn at a happily ever after in this queer take on a Pride and Prejudice sequel.

Raising the Bottom: Bounce Music and Black Queer Performance in Post-Katrina New Orleans, by Alix Chapman (nonfiction)

Big Freedia, Vockah Redu, and other queer Black artists and performers used performance to process and create community in post-Katrina New Orleans, and Alix Chapman conducts an ethnography of these efforts. “Raising the Bottom shows how black queer artists address, remix, and redirect stereotypes to amplify community power, pleasure, and solidarity,” the publisher writes.

Something to Be Proud Of, by Anna Zoe Quirke (YA)

An autistic teen sets out to create a Pride celebration free of the sensory overload that excludes people like her and finds valuable, transformative queer friendships along the way.

The Beast You Let In, by Dana Mele (YA mystery)

Hazel’s twin abandons her at a party, disappears, and then shows up a day later disoriented and claiming to be Veronica Woods — the girl at the center of their rural town lore after being murdered in the woods many years ago. Hazel’s gotta solve the mystery of Veronica’s murder if she’s got any hope of saving her twin in this queer story of a party trick gone dangerously wrong.

Maybe Tomorrow I’ll Know, by Alex Ritany (YA sci-fi)

There are several LGBTQ+ characters in this YA novel, which uses a trans lens to explore a time-loop sci-fi premise.

Punk’n Heads, by Dave Baker and illustrated by Nicole Goux (Graphic novel)

Protagonist Hannah has aspirations of becoming a painter but finds herself dropping out of art school and moving into a flophouse where she’s roped into singing in a horror-punk band after breaking up with her girlfriend. A punk coming-of-age tale.

Set Point, by Meg Jones (Romance)

This enemies-to-lovers romance finds rival tennis stars, both battling their own career and personal demons, make a deal to help each other’s game that requires them to spend an awful lot of time together.

The Impossible Garden of Clara Thorne, by Summer N. England (Romantasy)

A queer a cozy romantasy that also promises some spice, The Impossible Garden of Clara follows its titular gardener who magically grows herbs and vegetables and is trying to write a book when she’s tasked with an impossible quest.

Devil of the Deep, by Falencia Jean-Francois (Fantasy)

This queer Black fantasy tale has mermaids, pirates, disability rep, and an adventure tale backed by original mythology.

Well let’s keep the queer mermaid adventure vibes going with this dark fantasy reimagining of The Little Mermaid!

No! The Art of Activism of Complaining, by Sara Ahmed (Nonfiction)

From the author of The Feminist Killjoy Handbook comes a text arguing for the power of refusal. I’m reminded of Stef Rubino’s brilliant historical essay, “What If We Just Say No.”

More Like Enemigas, by Stephanie Hope (romance)

An enemies-to-lovers romance set at a weeklong wedding extravaganza that finds Isabella Valdes shocked to be sharing a cabin with Valentina, her former friend turned rival who ruined her quinceañera. But they each have something the other needs — and soon begin to wonder if they might actually just need each other.

Diane Arbus Goes Shopping, by Eve Wood (poems, epistolary fiction)

Several historical figures and artists from throughout time appear in these poems, including an exploration of the lustful letters between Virginia Woolf and Vita Sackville-West.

It’s only forever. labyrinth, by jes battis (nonfiction)

If you are amongst the queers who experienced self-discovery when you first saw the feature film Labyrinth, then this deep dive into the 1986 Bowie-starring masterpiece is for you!

Girl Trouble: Poems, by Diana Whitney (poetry)

This poetry collection explores healing from sexual trauma, tracing a history of feminist resistance to rape culture from the 1980s up to the impact of the #MeToo movement and making space for queerness in its contemplations of what it means to be a survivor.

Reality Check, by Lizzie Huxley-Jones (Romance)

Dolly joined the cast of Wedded Bliss to give her influencer career a boost. Carys is there for love, hoping that veterinarian Patrick could end her bad luck streak in romance. Both are surprised to find something else on set altogether: chemistry with each other.

April 14

Skin Deep: A Horror Anthology, edited by Stephanie Sanders-Jacob (YA Horror)

Queer horror and queer YA lovers (and more specifically, people at the center of that Venn diagram) can dive into this anthology comprising 22 young adult horror stories written through an LGBTQ+ lens.

Wife Shaped Bodies, by Laura Cranehill (Literary Horror)