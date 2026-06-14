It turns out that the galaxy far, far away is probably a little gayer than you might have guessed, but who among the many, many queer women who populate the Star Wars galaxy is your sister in the Force?

Which Queer ‘Star Wars’ Character Are You?

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What ill advised decision are you making after a night out?(Required)
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Who or what could tempt you to turn to the Dark Side?(Required)
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