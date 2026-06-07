Why is the theme of this week’s quiz SWAMPS? Well, because I write every single one of these quizzes week in and week out from the actual swamp. I live in Central Florida, and as such, I am surrounded by every body of water you can think of at all times, but especially lakes and swamps. I have a love in my heart for all of the swamp’s beautiful creatures and am lucky to live in a place teeming with wildlife, even if that wildlife is under constant threat.

If you live outside Florida, please do more than just become outraged (or worse, resort to cheap jokes about this place) when you hear about things like Alligator Alcatraz. On top of posing an enormous threat to human life, these prison builds are also often done on pieces of land that should be protected. Educate yourself on the ecological and environmental threats these detention centers pose, and consider giving money to efforts like the Everglades Defense Fund. Two more endangered Florida panthers were just killed by vehicles.

Alligator Alcatraz is reportedly shutting down soon, but the fight is far from over. (And it is still very much open.) Detention centers certainly have no place on these lands (or anywhere), and neither do the hideous residential development projects massive developers keep proposing for these areas. PROTECT THE SWAMP!!!!!!!

Okay, now you can take this quiz.

Which Lesbian Swamp Creature Are You? Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Time to go to the swamp! What are you packing for a swamp snack? (Required) Protein bars Fruits and veggies Salmon salad Hard boiled eggs Chips Vegan cookies Tinned fish Doritos What drink are you bringing to the swamp? (Required) Beer Diet Coke Seltzer Water NA beer Gatorade Natural wine Iced coffee What else are you packing for the swamp? (Required) Folding chair Games Swim suit Journal Music speaker Petitions for people to sign Full picnic supplies Close-up magic supplies What do you love most about the swamp? (Required) The biodiversity Nighttime at the swamp The foliage The soundscape The water temps That it belongs to everyone The romance of the swamp The lighting How are you getting around the swamp? (Required) Swamp boat On foot Swimming Mix of wading and small boating Paddleboard Bike Pontoon Kayak What activity are you doing at the swamp? (Required) Sunbathing Stargazing Gossiping Revenge Orienteering Swamp advocacy A fun date Gator watching You’re getting a custom swamp-themed hat. What do you want it to say on it? (Required) SWAMP LIFE SWAMP PARTY MEET ME AT THE SWAMP SWAMP DEMON SWAMP DADDY SAVE THE SWAMP HOT GIRLS LOVE SWAMP DO YOU KNOW THE SECRETS OF THE SWAMP? Who are you bringing with you to the swamp? (Required) Nobody A big group of friends A couple besties An ex The party Comrades A partner/date Anyone who wants to come What are you getting up to after your day at the swamp? (Required) Going on a long sunset walk Going out Gym Mischief Queer trivia Mutual aid distribution Shopping Pottery class What are you doing for a bedtime wind down activity? (Required) Stargazing Wind down? You’re staying up all night Meditation Incantations Yoga Listening to podcasts Sex Arts and crafts Δ

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