Why is the theme of this week’s quiz SWAMPS? Well, because I write every single one of these quizzes week in and week out from the actual swamp. I live in Central Florida, and as such, I am surrounded by every body of water you can think of at all times, but especially lakes and swamps. I have a love in my heart for all of the swamp’s beautiful creatures and am lucky to live in a place teeming with wildlife, even if that wildlife is under constant threat.

If you live outside Florida, please do more than just become outraged (or worse, resort to cheap jokes about this place) when you hear about things like Alligator Alcatraz. On top of posing an enormous threat to human life, these prison builds are also often done on pieces of land that should be protected. Educate yourself on the ecological and environmental threats these detention centers pose, and consider giving money to efforts like the Everglades Defense Fund. Two more endangered Florida panthers were just killed by vehicles.

Alligator Alcatraz is reportedly shutting down soon, but the fight is far from over. (And it is still very much open.) Detention centers certainly have no place on these lands (or anywhere), and neither do the hideous residential development projects massive developers keep proposing for these areas. PROTECT THE SWAMP!!!!!!!

Okay, now you can take this quiz.

Which Lesbian Swamp Creature Are You?

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Time to go to the swamp! What are you packing for a swamp snack?(Required)
What drink are you bringing to the swamp?(Required)
What else are you packing for the swamp?(Required)
What do you love most about the swamp?(Required)
How are you getting around the swamp?(Required)
What activity are you doing at the swamp?(Required)
You’re getting a custom swamp-themed hat. What do you want it to say on it?(Required)
Who are you bringing with you to the swamp?(Required)
What are you getting up to after your day at the swamp?(Required)
What are you doing for a bedtime wind down activity?(Required)

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