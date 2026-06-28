Pack your bags! Your gay group chat is going on vacation!

What’s Your Role on the Queer Group Trip?

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What do you want to be in charge of?(Required)
Okay, where are you headed for this trip?(Required)
What item are you for sure packing? (If multiple of these, just pick the most important one)(Required)
What else are you doing to prepare?(Required)
What are you packing for a travel snack?(Required)
What are you packing for a travel beverage?(Required)
What movie are you watching on the plane?(Required)
What’s on your travel playlist?(Required)
What’s your priority once you’re there?(Required)
What’s your idea of a good time while on gaycation?(Required)

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