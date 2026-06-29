Fans of Adventure Time, rejoice! A new spinoff is coming to HBO Max, this time centering around the iconic duo Bubblegum and Marceline.

One of the earliest golden retriever/black cat combos, Princess Bubblegum and Marceline the Vampire Queen had a contentious relationship both with each other and with the fandom through the run of the original Adventure Time series. Queer fans saw their chemistry and read their backstory as exes turned rivals turned friends, and even more romantic undertones as the series went on. But the creators would sometimes say things they would later retract in reaction to backlash from people who didn’t think LGBTQ+ representation belonged in children’s TV shows, and it took a long time for the duo to be officially declared a couple. Their queerness (finally) became an irrefutable fact in the series finale when they smooched, and rode off into the proverbial sunset together. We checked in on the couple again in the special Adventure Time: Distant Lands, Obsidian, which dropped in 2020, where Marceline wrote a love song called “Monster” for her princess.

And now, we’re visiting them again in Adventure Time: Bubblegum and Marceline, which will be ten episodes all about the gal pals. Adam Muto, who took over showrunning duties of the original Adventure Time run in its fifth season, plus was the showrunner for its spinoffs Distant Lands and Fiona and Cake, will be the showrunner of this spinoff as well. We’ve come a long way since we first met the duo in 2010, and the characters getting their own spinoff is proof of that. Though, there will surely still be backlash, even after all this time, so we still have a long way to go.

Random note: If the song “Monster” isn’t already stuck in your head, maybe you can join me in having the song “Marceline” by WILLOW stuck in it instead. I accidentally stumbled upon this fansong on Spotify years ago, and it’s been on my gay playlists ever since.

Adventure Time: Bubblegum and Marceline is still being written, but if you want more Adventure Time while you wait, there is yet another spinoff called Side Quests that follows the early days of Finn and Jake, which dropped on Disney+ and Hulu today. (Though it looks like mostly only Bubblegum will be in this one, since Marceline didn’t join the crew until a bit later.)

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