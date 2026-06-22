When asked about how she feels about Supergirl being a queer icon, Milly Alcock—the latest to don the Kara Zor-El cape—says she understands. For one thing, she seems to be cast in queer roles, and she has a lot of queer friends, so she gets why people feel this way. But also, she says that Kara, her version especially, seems to live outside what is “expected” from female characters. I think specifically even characters within the superhero genre. In fact, she has thought about it in the past, saying she’s thought of Kara as a bit queer herself, because she would “do what she wants,” in that regard. Meaning, to my understanding, that Kara wouldn’t hold herself to the binary, heteronormative expectations of this Earthly planet. Why would she?

In fact, that’s what draws a lot of queer people to superhero stories in the first place. A lot of them are outsiders, whether it’s because they come from another planet or have a power no one else has, or are literally a mutant. They are different in a way that scares some people, but in reality just makes them unique and special. And they tend to buck expectations, fight against the norm (especially if it’s oppressive) and band together with people like them. And yet, sadly, there are so few actual out queer superheroes on screen (despite there being more to be found in their source comics). So I’m here for this interpretation. After all, a lot of us read Melissa Benoist’s CW Supergirl as queer, too.

Milly Alcock has made it very clear that she doesn’t know for sure, as in this isn’t something she’s discussed with the writers, so it’s not something we can technically call canon or guarantee will show up in future appearances, but at least the actress is on our side when she says her version of Kara Zor-El probably goes both ways.

If DC writers aren’t cowards and really want to show up Marvel in this regard, they’ll give Supergirl a girlfriend down the road. For now though, both Milly Alcock and I are glad that her first standalone movie doesn’t revolve around a love interest at all. It’s just about Kara, and I think that’s super.

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