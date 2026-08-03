I started the show Furious because of my love of Emmy Rossum, who I first fell for in the movie Phantom of the Opera but came to love and appreciate for her talents when watching Shameless. But Lola Petticrew really stole the show for me as I watched the first three episodes of the crime drama. Rossum plays an FBI agent who left her job at the NYPD because of an abusive ex and finds herself on the trail of a serial killer named Catherine. Catherine takes on many personas to get what she wants, forced to be creative to find places to sleep and to get into the homes of the people she is targeting. One person she ends up manipulating along the way is the queer employee of a women’s shelter, Becky, played by former SNL cast member Chloe Troast. It is clear Becky is immediately entranced by Catherine, and Catherine leans into that, but it’s unclear if Catherine herself is queer or if she is just using Becky as a means to an end. Or both!

What we DO know, however, is that the actor who plays Catherine, Lola Petticrew, is queer and nonbinary. They are incredible in their ability to shift between personas, to switch between Catherine’s childlike side, her manipulative side, her calculated cruelness at times, her fear at others. They are, if you can pardon my pun, killing it.

I personally was not familiar with Lola Petticrew’s work, but this is far from their first project. They have been working basically ever since they finished school at 22, working on projects with everyone from Anya Taylor Joy to Gillian Anderson, including a queer film called Dating Amber about closeted teens faking a heterosexual relationship to avoid getting bullied for their sexualities. I personally am glad they have made it on my radar because, based on their excellent performance in this show, that this will not be the last time we hear about them. In fact, they are set to star in a TV adaptation of the wildly popular Assassin’s Creed video games, so there’s already plenty to look forward to. Until then, I will be watching them act their butt off in Furious, and hoping we learn more about whether Catherine is actually queer or not as the season goes on.

More Queer News For You

+ Jasmin Savoy-Brown will be making her Broadway debut as Eurydice in Hadestown this fall

+ Rosie O’Donnell will be returning to The View as a guest to celebrate their 30th season

+ Rain at Lollapalooza made way for some lesbian mud wrestling

+ Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple were surprised to learn they were coming back for the women’s soccer team season of Ted Lasso, but they sure are

+ Buddy comedy The Wrong Girls starring Kristen Stewart and Alia Shawkat comes out this month

+ Lioness has dropped its first episode of Season 3

+ Elliot Page jokes that growing up in Canada prepared him for the harsh conditions filming The Odyssey

+ Ryan Murphy threatens us with a Glee reboot, and as much as I loved that show for what it was when it was on, I personally can’t imagine that going well

+ ICYMI, Brittney Griner and her wife are getting divorced

+ The women’s professional baseball league is finally back in the US, and we’re here to tell you who all’s gay here

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