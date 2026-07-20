The Cut has published a deep-dive with Hannah Einbinder, in which the bisexual comedian talks about everything from past and present acting roles, disassociation, being both anti-Zionist and Jewish, and what’s next for her in this post-Hacks world we’re living in. I’m here to share some highlights with you.

One thing I learned about Einbinder that I didn’t know before is that she was a competitive cheerleader as a child, which gave her a dose of perfectionism, since one misstep could land the whole squad to have to do drills. This led her to a lifetime of bottling up her emotions until she saw a reiki healer in 2023 and finally learned how to scream at the top of her lungs, which helped her unlock not only something in herself, but also an aspect of her Hacks character, Ava.

And now look at her, she’s a scream queen in Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma! That role helped her grapple with something else entirely, and that’s the concept of disassociation. She said, I’ve barely ever been in my body when I’ve had sex. I needed to actually confront why that is.”

The article also goes on to talk about Hannah’s time at Hacks and even has a quote from Jean Smart describing Einbinder as both the “party planner” but also “extremely powerful and deadly serious.”

The interviewer mentioned Einbinder’s necklaces, one of which is in reference to an anti-Zionist Jewish socialist party, the General Jewish Labour Bund. She says she likes to connect with her ancestors in a way that feels aligned with her own beliefs, adding “This generation of anti-Zionist Jews is trying to continue their work.” And we’ve seen Einbinder use her platform to support the causes she believes in on numerous occasions.

As for what’s next, Hannah has a few things coming down the pike. Her dysfunctional-siblings comedy film Seekers of Infinite Love premiered at SXSW, she’s developing an action comedy (in which she will star, of course), and she’s writing a stoner comedy with her best friend, Sandy Honig (who also appeared in a few episodes of Hacks.)

I personally hope she also does another standup special someday, but either way I know she won’t be slowing down any time soon.

More News for You

+ In other Einbinder News, she will reunite with her co-star Gillian Anderson and director Jane Schoenbrun to do a live-reading of (and put a sapphic twist on) the 2002 film Secretary

+ Cara Delevingne is officially the first out lesbian on Playboy‘s print cover

+ The Spice Girls were (mostly) reunited at Mel C’s wedding (including ex-somethings Mel B and Geri); three of them attended Sporty Spice’s wedding and Victoria Beckham provided the wedding dress

+ Jennifer’s Body 2 is supposedly getting ready to start filming, and yes I will be reporting on every breath this production makes because I AM EXCITED

+ Cynthia Nixon is going to officiate what hopes to be the “largest all-girl wedding and renewal ceremony”, meaning at least 100 couples will get at this “Bride Pride” event

+ A new Ru Paul’s Drag Race winner has been crowned, long may she reign

+ Speaking of RPDR, former contestant Valentina will make her Broadway debut in The Rocky Horror Picture Show

+ I Kissed a Girl is over, but the love story isn’t finished for at least one of the couples from the show

+ This isn’t really queer news but it’s queer adjacent because Mackenzie Davis is a fave (and has played queer at least thrice) but she is starring in a thriller miniseries this fall called Below about a small Canadian town being set upon by a mysterious sea creature (also since it’s Canadian sci-fi I would be VERY surprised if ZERO characters were queer, just, statistically)

+ If you’re itching for some lesbian movies, here are some that you can watch on Hulu right now

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