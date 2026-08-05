During summers in college, I would sometimes spend a few weeks with my cousins who lived about an hour away from where I grew up. We would drive around and hang out with their friends, visit their summer jobs, walk to their neighbors’ house for a bonfire, and just generally enjoy a less strict and very different vibe than I had back home. It didn’t take long to settle into the routine, to feel like their friends were my friends, to feel like this summer life was my new real life and that maybe it would never end. I imagine it’s also how going to summer camp can feel, stepping out of your real life and starting to wonder if you ever want to go back.

That surreal summer feeling is perfectly captured in Sterling Point. Annie (Ella Rubin) is a serious teenager with an aggressive multi-step morning skin care routine, a strict life plan, and a parentified role in her family, which consists of her father, who adopted her and her twin brother Connor (Keen Ruffalo) as newborns, and raised them alone when their (adoptive) mother died when they were only two. Annie finds her life a bit upturned when she doesn’t get into the business school summer program she was hoping to get into to smooth her path to Wharton. On top of that, she finds out she and her twin brother Connor (Keen Ruffalo) inherited some property in Canada from their maternal grandfather, who they were always told by their father was an asshole who wanted nothing to do with them after their mother died. When looking into this potential property, Annie finds proof that’s not true at all and their grandfather did want them in his life, and left her a note that included the mysterious phrase, “Find her.” So, since her life plan is already off track anyway, Annie decides to go see what she can learn about the family she never knew, even though doing so will place her squarely out of her element.

When she gets to the Canadian island she has inherited, Annie meets the local teens, who happen to be a fun and vibrant group of mostly queer people. This includes the charming Oona (Bo Bragason) and her British accent she uses to woo wealthy married women there on vacation, Oona’s precocious little sister Maple (Mabel Strachan), and gender nonconforming bottle of sunshine Sully (Nikko Angelo Hinayo), who also has two gay moms.

And, most importantly, Annie meets Ramona (Amélie Hoeferle) a tomboy lesbian who is not pleased to find Annie in her cottage…and looks an awful lot like Annie’s dead mother. Also, Annie ends up finding herself in a love triangle with two of the boys on the island. The first is local marina worker Ellis (Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie) whose dad is played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan aka Mr. Hilarie Burton and whose mom is played by Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, who is queer in real life. The second is an old classmate from her rich New Yorker life Rory (Daniel Quinn-Toye) who is there at his second home for the summer, and whose mother is played by Missi Pyle, who is very good at playing an agent of chaos.

Before this triangle gets well underway, Maple does say Annie has bi vibes, and she’s not wrong (she tells Oona her accent is hot upon meeting her, for example), and nothing is done to necessarily discount that theory. She had previously spent her entire dating life with an obviously closeted gay boyfriend and had been waiting since sixth grade for him to come out to her so they could break up, and is having a sexual awakening of sorts this summer. In fact, she talks about the fact that she wondered for a while if she might be asexual and is only now realizing maybe she isn’t. So jury’s still out on Annie. Especially since people who find themselves drawn to and surrounded by queer friends have a higher chance of realizing perhaps they were queer all along, time will tell.

When Annie gets to the island, it’s not just new friends she finds, but secrets. So many secrets. She slowly but surely learns more about her family, and herself, than she ever knew before. She also realizes that because she doesn’t have many memories of her mother, she hadn’t been properly grieving her all this time; something that’s impossible to avoid now that she’s in Sterling Point, living in the place she lived, among people who knew her. And her presence there is a bit like opening old wounds for the people who did know her mother, as she pokes around and asks questions and learns more than she bargained for.

While all this is going on, Ramona is also reckoning with the fact that she has more-than-friend feelings for Oona, and wondering if her womanizer best friend could ever see her that way. Wondering if Oona could ever date one person for more than two weeks. Wondering if anyone would want to get tangled up in her mess of a life. Their storyline is sweet and sad and beautifully done. These are two girls who had to grow up too fast, who don’t have good examples of what a good relationship should look like. Can they figure it out for themselves?

I love the way queerness is treated in this show. It’s normalized, but it’s also not ignored. Annie asks Ramona when she knew she was gay, Ramona and Oona both are prone to making jokes about being gay. It doesn’t feel like one of those shows that love to declare “the characters aren’t gay characters, they’re just characters that happen to be gay,” but instead treats their gayness as an integral part of them while also not being their ONLY character trait. On top of being gay, Ramona is also fiercely independent and slow to warm to people, bad at expressing her feelings, and also reluctantly caring and kind. Oona has deep emotional wounds she hides with flirting and humor, but also is a great big sister to Maple.