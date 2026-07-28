Dylan Mulvaney keeps catching strays from the White House, and she has decided to take it in stride. Despite having nothing to do with the White House Correspondents Dinner, Mulvaney’s name was brought up when the demon-in-chief attempted to turn his speech into a roast of Kaitlan Collins when she won a journalism award, calling the award “fake” and her job at CNN “fake news” and even becoming a caricature of himself telling her to smile more. Thinking he was on a roll, he attempted to insult her further by joking that she thought she had a Bud Light sponsorship but that was actually Dylan Mulvaney, going on to talk about how much money the company lost after that campaign.

Dylan made a video in response to coming up in a speech at an event she wasn’t part of by saying that actually it’s a compliment to be criticized by this administration because it puts her in the same company as “the most brilliant, empathetic people in our world today.” She’s not going to stop being a visible role model for transgender people so that they can see that others trying to bully and silence the LGBTQ+ community and steal our joy are just an effort to keep them from being their true, powerful selves. She ends her video for advice to others facing such people trying to insult them, and also by quoting and dancing to Shea Diamond’s “I Am America.”

+ Get in lesbians, we’re going back down under! Wentworth is getting a sequel series, and it looks like Franky, Boomer, and Lou are coming back to show us what life after lockup is like for them

+ Rebecca Black thinks it’s “so hot” that her girlfriend is a mysterious, private person who is hard to find online. She’d rather focus on her music anyway

+ Queer musician Joy Oladokun is releasing a new album this year, titled Hope is a Heavy Thing, and describes it as her “most authentic”

+ Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee is creating a “spiritual sequel” about Irish college girls in the summer of 2000 who “descend on” Wildwood, New Jersey — let’s hope there’s a wee lesbian in the bunch

+ I don’t know if Rebecca Ferguson is queer but she sure has game flirting with Eleanor Barnes AKA Snitchery in this red carpet interview

+ Michelle Yeoh was so stressed out by Hunter Schafer’s action hero antics in Blade Runner 2099 that she bought her a helmet

+ Miley Cyrus has signed with Atlantic Records, and also says she wants to act again and potentially direct someday

+ Hayley Kiyoko will be The Dinah’s main headliner this year to “keep the ‘Girls Like Girls‘ celebration going”

+ The Real Housewives of New York City‘s trailer for the upcoming season has Hailey Glassman talking about being in a lavender marriage and sleeping with women

+ The sweet, queer-as-hell, wholesome show Heartstopper has concluded with a movie called Heartstopper: Forever (though I wish it was a whole season instead)

+ Don’t miss all the gay goings-on at this year’s WNBA All-Star Weekend

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