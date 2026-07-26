After a few years of playing it extremely low-key and a few months in which both Jonquel Jones and a WNBA announcer blew up their spot, Golden State Valkyries’ Gabby Williams and New York Liberty’s Marine Johanes have been much more public about their relationship recently. Consequently, they were fully and completely and beautifully out and about as a couple during All-Star weekend, and Gabby spoke fondly of her partner’s support during a press conference. They played barista for Unrivaled together and, during the All-Star game, Gabby landed a one-legged three-pointer — Marine’s signature shot — and Marine was in the stands wearing Gabby’s old U-Conn jersey.

But Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman are incapable of being anything but themselves, and uniquely suited to their sophomore challenge to somehow, despite the sponsored hair color and viral fame, continue to keep it real. They remained the weekend’s stars and its most prominent instigators of mayhem, mischief and moments that set social media ablaze.

It was always gonna be tough to recreate that vibe in Chicago, where events were spread out around a traffic-congested city, and this year the Studbudz had a far more packed calendar — a seemingly endless stream of sponsor events and scheduled appearances to pack in around their athletic and social commitments.

Last year’s WNBA All-Star weekend was a game-changer, a triumphant experience we all knew at the time would never be replicated at the same tenor. It was the Studbudz’ big breakout moment. They were earning sponsors in real time, breezing through Indianapolis on Door-Dashed scooters, singing “Pink Pony Club,” asking Diplo to play the hits, catching Paige and Azzi together, dancing with Cheryl Reeves at the club, inviting fans for the first time into a world to which we’d previously lacked access. At the weekend’s end, a characteristically earnest Natisha Heideman declared it the best weekend of her life. It was unfiltered, glorious, and by definition, fleeting.

So, let’s get into all the gay shit that went down for the Second Annual Studbudz 72-Hour Livestream / 2026 WNBA All Star Weekend! I’ll be updating this post through tomorrow morning as new news rolls in, I will admit it’s difficult to provide timely coverage of weekend events while also parenting a feral child, but I’m doing my best. Also speaking of sports and things that take a lot of time, the new issue of our print magazine just debuted this week and it’s ALL ABOUT GAY SPORTS and it’s so good!!

This year’s All-Star team was stacked with gays. Team Spoon, with gay coach Cheryl Reeves, included Olivia Miles, Jessica Shepard, Jonquel Jones and Courtney Williams. Team Coop, under gay coach Cheryl Reeves, featured Paige Bueckers, Breanna Stewart, Natasha Howard, Gabby Williams, Marina Mabrey, Kahleah Copper and Jackie Young. Team Spoon won despite having less gay players, but winning isn’t everything.

The WNBA All-Star Weekend is the best weekend of the year. All of my favorite people are hanging out together, wearing cute outfits, playing the best sport of all time and also being extremely gay and chaotic. This year, on every measurable level, the gays dominated, winning every available contest, often while deeply hungover.

Pazzi Gave Us Nothing, But Azzi and Paige Gave Us Everything

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd stay attempting to live their lives in a world determined to deeply analyze every videotaped interaction between them — amd thus the twosome primarily spent the weekend apart, creating extremely on-brand moments for their respective personalities. Paige was really herself on the mic whenever given the opportunity. Thursday night Azzi was misidentified by a seemingly heterosexual male outside a bar as a 16-year old political figure (Heideman was trying to say “public figure” but was a lil tipsy and thus “political figure” was born), a moniker that is now destined to be hers forever. At the post- All-Star party, both girls enjoyed dancing heartily with a variety of their pals. P

Jonquel Jones Made WNBA History

(Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Jones became the first player in WNBA history to be named MVP across four different categories — 2026 All-Star MVP, 2024 WNBA Finals MVP, 2023 Commissioner’s Cup MVP and 2021 Regular Season MVP. Unfortunately for Jones, she was taking heat all weekend from annoying people looking for drama, regarding a conversation she had with Courtney Williams on the Stud Budz livestream about the outcome of the 2024 WNBA finals that many decided to take with the most bad faith interpretation possible and totally freak out and then be cunty to Jones all weekend. After the All-Star game she had a chance to clarify her remarks, restate her (obvious!) gratitude for the Liberty and the city of New York, but got emotional about how the misread impacted her all weekend. JJ deserves only the best things, including every trophy.

People’s Princess Azzi Fudd Won the 3-Point Contest

(Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The people’s princess, rookie Azzi Fudd, pulled off the second-best round in 3-point skills challenge history, after Sabrina Ionescu. AS Paige predicted, Azzi won the contest, making her the first rookie to do so. Lets hope next year they ACTUALLY invite Sab to compete (and Kayla McBride for that matter!) and we get the face-off of the century.

It Was The Best of Times and the Worst Of Times For the Mabreys: Marina shines on court while Courtney Williams Confirms Niya/Marina Breakup

Marina Mabrey netted 23 points in the WNBA all-star game, second only to Kelsey Mitchell on Team Coop. She didn’t win the three-point contest, but the thirteen three-pointers she did make translated into a $6,500 donation to Toronto-based nonprofit the Black Women’s Institute for Health, a nonprofit advocating for health equity for Black women and girls. Her sister, Michaela, had a fabulous weekend with her All-Star girlfriend, Kaleah Copper, rooting for both her sister and girlfriend on Team Coop. Unfortunately Team Coop lost, but that’s fine, we are moving through it with grace.

Furthermore, agent of chaos Courtney Williams stopped by the Chicago locker room taken over for All-Star weekend, much to the chagrin of its residents, who feared livestream trouble. “What’d you got to be worried about?” Courtney asked Marina. “You ain’t got a girlfriend no more.” This has confirmed what fans have long feared — that Marina and Saniya Rivers have broken up.

The WNBA Legends Returned and Won

All the alums were in the house for the 30-year anniversary of the WNBA. Team Spoon, under the management of (gay) WNBA legend and former coach Theresa Witherspoon, won the All-Star Game. Gay WNBA legend Elena Delle Donne won the inaugural Kia WNBA Shooting Stars contest alongside Shakira Austin and high school star Jezelle “GG” Banks.

Olivia Miles Won The Celebrity Three-Point Contest