At Gay As Hell WNBA All-Star Weekend, The Stud Budz Are Changing the Game

This past WNBA All-Star weekend has generated unprecedented levels of buzz, content and delight — in large part due to the (seemingly) unsanctioned and ecstatically entertaining live-stream of the event executed by Court Williams (Court) and Natisha Hiedeman (T), aka the Stud Budz. For what GQ declared to be “one of the most cheerful, devil-may-care weekends in recent memory for professional sports,” the game itself was almost an afterthought. This time, the foreground was ceded to the Stud Budz, who brought their followers on an unedited journey into Indianapolis’ hotel hallways, messy rooftop parties, hungover practices and tunnel gossip.

The Stud Budz danced, several times in several different contexts, to Pink Pony Club. They got scooters and T required an IVs to nurse her hangover. They threw it back with Syd Colson. They did the Shmoney with Cheryl Reeves. T shared a tentative hug with her maybe-crush Skylar Diggins. They were interrogated about strap-on behavior by Megan Rapinoe. They befriended Caitlin Clark’s aunts, and sang “Love” by Keyshia Cole with their arms slung around Paige Bueckers.

“If StudBudz has proven anything to people, I hope it’s that WNBA players really do not hate each other and that this space is absolutely an inclusive space where ppl can be themselves and it’s the norm,” tweeted @sheknowsports. “That stream is EVERYTHING.”

Let’s get into this gay as hell weekend.

The Stud Buds Livestream Became Must-See TV

Court and T, both 5’8 guards for the Minnesota Lynx, started their Stud Budz Twitch channel at the top of the season, streaming their daily hangouts (except game days), often with special guests (e.g., Dijonai Carrington, Marina Mabrey), all season long. Aside from the thousands who tune in live, there are possibly millions more who scroll through clips every evening on TikTok and Instagram, including myriad viral moments.

Court is the more dominant personality — she’s loud, unrestrained, honest, perhaps the only person in history to respond to accusations of misogyny with the defense, “I don’t even know what [misogyny] means, so there’s that.” Her laughter is full-bodied — she stomps her feet, leaps out of her chair, slaps any nearby shoulders, vaults across the room and back. She’s got an energy that brings you in and shakes you around. T is a more subdued character, the wide-eyed little brother just thrilled to be invited but also very ready to get in trouble. She’s funny, sharing Court’s self-deprecating sense of humor, and is also earnest, supportive and quite frankly, fucking adorable. They’re both fundamentally unserious and always unpretentious. Most of all, they love the hell out of each other, and we love a bromance.

Williams, picked for the 2025 All-Star game, decided to take T along. They announced to their followers that they planned to do a 72-hour livestream of the entire weekend. The objective, it seemed, was mostly just to have a good time and earn some sponsor cash.

They turned up in a series of lightly or precisely identical outfits, both heads of hair freshly dyed hot pink (they often dye their hair during livestreams), delivering an open-hearted, chaotic window into the WNBA’s friends, lovers and chosen families.

The Stud Buds takeover also reiterated what the true backbone of this league has always been — Black women generally, and often Black lesbians specifically. And they made the entire weekend GAY AS FUCK. Here are some of the many gay highlights:

Tash Cloud Won All-Star Skills Challenge, Promised Her Girl a House

After Cloud secured her first All-Star competition victory in the 2025 All-Star Skills Challenge, she sprinted to the sidelines, lifted her girlfriend Isabelle Harrison into the air, and kissed her right on the mouth. In interviews, she heaped praise on Harrison, acknowledged the extreme privilege they have to play on the same team and celebrated the financial winnings which will enable her to put a down payment on a house. “You’re gonna get that house!” she said to Isabelle. Furthermore: “We’re really thankful for where our journeys have brought us and our careers brought us and this is just the next step. So yeah, this is going to be money well spent.”

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd Were In Full Girlfriends Mode

Don’t worry, we’ve written an entire post about Paige Bueckers referring to Fudd as her “girlfriend” on the orange carpet in an interview with wagtalk. But they were unabashedly together all weekend long, Azzi even saying Dallas flew her out for the event. On Stud Buds, T got her way into a photograph, cheesing that she was thrilled ot be pictured with THEE power couple of the league.

WNBA Lesbian Relationships Got Put On Blast

Jonquel Jones earned some heat a few months back when she commented on an instagram post distributing points to WNBA teams for how gay they were — disappointed that the New York Liberty came out on top she went ahead and shared some missing names, which included asking, “How Gabby on the list but not Marine..?” She was, of course, referring to French ballers Gabby Williams and Marine Johannes, who’ve spent a lot of time playing overseas but both returned to the W this year.

Many know or believe Williams and Johannes are engaged, but neither has confirmed even being girlfriends. After Court casually flirted with Williams on their livestream, she relayed to Johannes, “I know all y’all trying to act like I was trying to take her woman, I wasn’t. I love your woman.”

Both players steered clear of the livestream for the remainder of the weekend — but then the sportscasters got in on the action. After Gabby took a show, Rebeca Lobo noted, “That was for Marine Johannes, I bet”. Ryan Ruocco followed up with, “Gabby’s longtime partner.” OK THEN!

The Stud Buds also poked around Marina Mabrey and Saniya River’s rumored relationship. Who, to be fair, are really baiting us with these homoerotic photoshoots.

Pay Us What You Owe Us

Finally, I must mention that the players are continuing to fight for better pay in their Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), with both All-Star teams showing up to the Saturday night game in “pay us what you owe us” t-shirts. Over 40 players showed up to a union/league meeting on Thursday, but didn’t feel any progress was made.

The skill and fight of these players is on display six days and/or nights a week all season long, but this weekend wasn’t about competition but about personality. It has never been more obvious than it is at this moment in history how much value the WNBA brings to the table, how much talent and charisma remains under-appreciated, how these women bring a playfulness and joy and sexual tension to athletics that you just wanna capture in a bottle and hold close forever. This is sport at its purest. The game itself was fun to watch, as it always is — players passing the ball to the other team or an injured teammate, eschewing defense altogether or trying to block a shot with an around-the-waist hug.

“This might be the best weekend of my life,” T said to Court on the Friday night livestream. Court was already under the covers while T bopped around.

“Oh, friend!” Courtney screamed.

“No, I’m serious twin,” T insisted.

“Oh T, the best weekend of your life?!?”

“The whole weekend?” T was incredulous. “Yes!”

Courtney threw both arms into the air, bringing her best friend in for a hug, and as T leaned into her, Court yelled, “I love you, bitch!”

And don’t we all.