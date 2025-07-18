Paige Bueckers Literally Says Out Loud With Words That Azzi Fudd Is Her Girlfriend

It’s been, shall we say, a rough few weeks, but despite all the various forces at play at home and abroad, there is one bright shimmering light on the horizon — WNBA All-Star Weekend, which is being live-streamed by my favorite platonic duo, Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman. That situation is enough joy for one lifetime, but then, last night, we were further blessed: a month or so after hard-launching their relationship through Azzi Fudd taking a selfie with a phone case that said “Paige Bueckers’ Girlfriend” on it, tiktoker wagtalk went ahead and interviewed Paige Bueckers on the orange carpet on the topic of, “How well do you know your D1 girlfriend?”

Fans of Azzi and Paige — so called “Pazzis” — had anticipated spending the rest of their lives enjoying random, incidental confirmations of the relationship here and there — spotting meaningful jewelry, screaming about the aforementioned phone case, framing photos like this one from a recent Bueckers slideshow of life lately…

— but then this brave little wagtalker just straight-up asked Paige who her girlfriend was and Paige literally said “Azzi Fudd.”

Typically, Wagtalk shows up at NBA games, interviewing basketball wives and girlfriends about their athletic man-partners. But followers had been clamoring for them to flip the script and grab a few minutes with WNBA star Paige Bueckers.

Maddy: What high school did she go to?

Paige: St. John’s.

Maddy: What year did she win player of the year?

Paige: [thinks hard] 2019?

Maddy: Good job! Where was the ranked in the class of 2021?

Paige: Number one.

Maddy: What year did she get her first collegiate start?

Paige: What year? Freshman year.

Maddy: What slogan did her mom’s t-shirt have on it at the championship game?

Paige: How about we fudd around and find out.

Maddy: What WNBA team drafted her mom?

Paige: Ooo that’s a tough one. Was it a team that no longer exists?

Maddy: Yes.

Paige: I wanna say…. was it like, The Sting?

[someone off-camera says Sacramento]

Paige: Sacramento! what’s the team?

Maddy: Monarchs?

Paige: The Monarchs, yeah

Maddy: What college basketball team did her Dad play for?

Paige: American University.

Maddy: What basketball player was she named after?

Paige: Jennifer Azzi

Maddy: What award did she win for national championship performing?

Paige: MOP.

Maddy: What does her phone case say on it?

Paige: It says… [acts like she’s thinking] Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend?

Maddy: Girlfriend reveal?

Paige: Azzi Fudd.

The comments of the clip were flooded with ecstasy, delight and enthusiasm.

“Bro never did I ever think GIRLFRIEND would come out of Paige’s mouth,” wrote Amber.

“This interview deserves a raise… I dream for nights like this,” wrote cbthatgirl.

Former teammate Nalyssa Smith, who used to play for the Wings with Paige and with Smith’s girlfriend Dijonai Carrington before being traded mid-season to the Aces, commented, “awwww my baby’s all grown up.”

The reaction vids came flooding in:

Paige and Azzi join a strong legion of lesbian couples in which both people in the couple are excellent basketball players and at least one is currently or formerly of the WNBA.

Finally, an embarrassment of riches for me personally: Paige chatting with the Stud Budz on the orange carpet. We dreamed of days like these for a long while, after all.