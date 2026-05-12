What an incredible first weekend of WNBA action. We welcomed two new franchises into the fold in Toronto and Portland and both fanbases showed up and showed out for their team’s home openers. Indiana and Dallas — the marque match-up that kept collective bargaining negotiations apace — lived up to all the hype. New York opened the season looking like the team to beat, even without a couple of their superstars. Washington answered questions about whether they were looking to win now or continue the rebuilding process with narrow win over the Tempo and a valiant effort against the Liberty. And then there were the referees…dear Lord, the referees. I do not disagree that something needed to be done to balance player safety and the WNBA’s physicality after last season. Despite all the online chatter now, that opinion was not exclusive to one player or one franchise, it was echoed among players, coaches, and general managers across the league. In fact, Becky Hammon and Stephanie White joined Cheryl Reeve in criticizing officiating last year and got fined for their efforts. However, in their zeal to fix a broken system, the pendulum may have swung too far in the other direction. There were 54 fouls assessed during the Mystics/Tempo game and 53 fouls assessed in the Dallas/Indiana match-up. Only two of the opening weekend games had less than 40 fouls called (25 in Phoenix/Las Vegas and 33 in Las Vegas/Los Angeles). After the Liberty/Mystics game — which featured 58 fouls called between the two teams — Breanna Stewart called out the officiating, “It disrupts everyone’s flow, both sides of the game. This game was 2:41, that’s insane. We said it last game. I know it’s gonna take time, figuring out what’s gonna be called, and then there’s no flow. So I still don’t know.” Surely, there must be a better answer than this. With the benefit of a couple of games to review, and after publishing a pre-season look at the Eastern Conference, I opted to write up some post-game notes on the teams of the Western Conference. With so many new coaches in the league, it’s good to have a regular season game to use to evaluate teams. And, of course, as always we’re here to answer the most important question of the WNBA season: who all’s gay here? (WAGH). Dallas Wings Introducing the 2026 Dallas Wings Final Roster ⚡ pic.twitter.com/haBli9Qp8i — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) May 7, 2026 2025 Season: 10-34

WAGH: Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, Aziaha James, JJ Quinerly and Arike Ogunbowale In short, the Dallas Wings looked good in their season opener against the Indiana Fever…far better than I expected for a team that’s barely had a week together in training camp under new head coach, Jose Fernandez. Paige Bueckers showed no signs of a sophomore slump, using her bulked up frame — according to the broadcast, she put on 15 pounds of muscle mass in the off-season — to get to her spots, shooting an incredible 80% from the field. Coming into the season, the biggest question hanging over this Wings squad was whether or not Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale could co-exist in the backcourt and, though we only have a one game sample, the news is encouraging. Based on her comments during the pre-season, it’s clear that the Wings’ previous head coach didn’t make their veteran guard feel like a priority and the tension was evident throughout the season. Now, though, Ogunbowale looked 100 percent bought into the Fernandez system — a small miracle considering she was late to training camp while playing overseas in China — and thrived alongside Bueckers and Odyssey Sims in the Wings’ three guard lineup. Still, I have questions about how Fernandez plans to integrate their #1 draft pick, Azzi Fudd into the regular rotation. Bueckers has always thrived playing off-ball but, if that was Fernandez’ intention, he could have gotten an incredible point guard with the #1 pick (more on Olivia Miles in a bit). There has to be a more effective way to integrate Fudd into this lineup. That said, it didn’t help Fudd’s case for more minutes that Aziaha James had a standout performance. The young guard delivered on both sides of the ball, going 100% from distance, and clamping down on Caitlin Clark on defense (much to CC’s chagrin). I’ve loved what we’ve seen from James in the pre-season and the season opener and, if this continues, I wouldn’t be surprised to see her among the finalists for Most Improved at season’s end. Moving forward, I also have questions about the Wings’ frontcourt. Last year’s co-Defensive Player of the Year, Alanna Smith, was almost a non-factor in the game, taken out of the rotation early with fouls. Like a number of other post players in the W, Smith will have to adjust to the new whistle in the league. Thankfully, Jessica Shephard stepped up in Smith’s absence, but the Wings will need more from Smith, Li Yueru, and Awak Kuier going forward.

Still, gaps remain. The Aces will need more from Cheyenne Parker-Tyus and Brianna Turner to support Wilson in the post. I’m interested to see what head coach, Becky Hammon, opts to do with that third slot in the rotation: Stephanie Talbot has started at wing for the Aces’ first two games but I’ve been underwhelmed by her performance. That said, we haven’t seen enough from Jewell Loyd or Kierstan Bell yet to warrant a switch. Los Angeles Sparks Got our squad. pic.twitter.com/aVhKcEIKev — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) May 8, 2026 2024 Season: 21-23

WAGH: Emma Cannon, Erica Wheeler, Kate Martin For a while, the LA Sparks were on the path towards a full rebuild. They drafted two great young pieces in Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson but then they got cold feet. Instead of being patient, adding another young piece — like Dominque Malonga — the Sparks traded their future for immediate gains. The addition of Kelsey Plum in 2025 put the Sparks on a “win now” trajectory and, ahead of the 2026 season, they doubled down on that decision. They traded Jackson to the Chicago Sky for Ariel Atkins, lost Azurá Stevens in free agency, and brought back Sparks legend, Nneka Ogwumike. With Plum only on a one-year deal, it feels like the Sparks are officially in “win now or start over” mode. The Sparks’ effort to win now will have to wait another day, as the team opened up the season with a disappointing loss to the Aces. Once again, scoring wasn’t the primary issue for the Sparks: Plum led the way with 27 points, while Ogwumike put up a respectable 19 and 10. The rest of the team, though? They shot a paltry 27% from the field. But the real story in the Sparks opener was their defense or lack thereof. After valiantly fighting back in the second quarter to keep the game close, the Sparks let the Aces get whatever they wanted; Vegas dropped 33 points on 74% shooting in the third quarter alone. It was an abysmal defensive showcase from a team that made a concerted effort to boost its defensive performance in the offseason. If I’m being honest, I don’t know how far this Sparks team can go, in large part, because I don’t trust Lynne Roberts to get them there. I fully understand her post-game critique of Brink and the former Stanford post deserves all the smoke, but the coach also has to do take some accountability. Roberts better hope that Ogwumike can step up and be the mentor that Brink needs to really compete at this level. Minnesota Lynx View this post on Instagram 2025 Season: 34-10

WAGH: Kayla McBride, Courtney Williams, Olivia Miles, Natasha Howard, Head Coach Cheryl Reeve, Assistant Coach Rebecca Brunson Remember what I said about the Chicago Sky? I said that no matter how good the team looked on paper, it was difficult to invest in their potential because they are the Chicago Sky. They’ve been the Lucy to my Charlie Brown one to many times for me to have faith in them without some receipts. The opposite might be true of the Minnesota Lynx. The Lynx took a lot of losses in the offseason: Alanna Smith and Jessica Shepard to Dallas, Natisha Hiedeman to Seattle, Dijonai Carrington to Chicago, and Masha Kliundikova to Toronto. Then came the injuries: double ankle surgies for perennial MVP candidate Napheesa Collier and a foot injury for Euroleague MVP Dorka Juhász. None of the pre-season news was encouraging. HOWEVER, this is Minnesota and if anyone could turn a franchise around on a dime and a prayer, it was Cheryl Reeves. The future Hall of Fame coached retooled the lineup with a bunch of standout overseas talent, Ola Kosu, Emma Čechová, Eliška Hamzová and Antonia Delaere. Reeve retained her core — Collier, Courtney Williams, and Kayla McBride — and added a group of WNBA journeywomen to the team. Is it enough to compete for a playoff slot? I have no idea but am I going to doubt Cheryl Reeve? Not at all. Already this season, Reeve has proven that she’s worth trusting: by drafting former TCU standout, Olivia Miles. Like many others, I expected the Lynx to go with Lauren Betts of UCLA and keep the StudBud at point for another season. Miles had the most impressive debut for a rookie this season: 21 points, eight assists, two steals and two blocks. Miles gives Minnesota another viable scoring threat with a Chelsea Gray-esque handles. It wasn’t what I expected from the Lynx but, once again, Reeve earned the benefit of the doubt. That said, Reeve isn’t a miracle worker: she’ll need stronger contributions from the rest of her squad, especially if Collier’s return is delayed.

Sidenote: there’s been a lot of talk about Collier’s potential exit from Minnesota after her one-year contract is up. She certainly wasn’t committal in her interview with NPR’s Steve Inskeep. I’m not sure I believe Collier will actually leave but I do believe that she’s sending a message to the team’s owners to refocus and recommit to this Lynx franchise. That said, if Cheryl Reeve thinks Phee is at all serious about leaving Minnesota, doesn’t she have a duty to try and trade her midseason so that the Lynx can extra some value from her departure? Otherwise, Collier could leave in the off-season and the Lynx get no return on their investment. Phoenix Mercury pic.twitter.com/CDmnQBQy5p — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) May 7, 2026 2025 Season:27-17

WAGH: DeWanna Bonner, Kahleah Copper, Natasha Mack, Alyssa Thomas, Anneli Maley, Sami Whitcomb, and Associate Head Coach Kristi Toliver The Phoenix Mercury have a lot in common with the Minnesota Lynx: in addition to a deft hand at recruiting strong players from overseas, the Mercury have that ability to defy expectations. Perhaps, on paper, they don’t look like a team that can return to the WNBA Finals but then they wallop the defending champs in the opening game of the season and, suddenly you’re like: “well, maybe?” Instead of a coach powering this team’s grit and resilience, the Phoenix Mercury have adopted the attitude of their star player, Alyssa Thomas. I don’t think it’s hyperbole to say that this team will go as far as Thomas can carry them. I should pause here and note that the Mercury were a virtual non-factor in free agency. Even after losing Satou Sabally to the Liberty, there never seemed to be a concerted effort to woo the league’s top free agents to Phoenix. The Mercury had an opportunity to recruit younger, more dynamic pieces around Thomas and they just opted not to… a far cry from the active ownership that fans were promised after the 2023 season. They are content, I suppose, to rest their entire future on Thomas’ broad shoulders. While Thomas has consistently delivered, I’m not sure that the Mercury should continue to burden their 34-year old superstar with two torn labrums like this. But I digress… Thomas won’t be entirely without help, as Kahleah Copper returns to helm the Mercury offense. While I wish that Tibetts would make space for Copper to flourish in the midrange, I’ve come to accept that that’s not the style Phoenix wants to play and, instead, I just hope another year under this system breeds more consistency for Copper. Similarly could be said of DeWanna Bonner who can astound in one game and be a virtual non-factor in the next. The Mercury need her to be a more consistent scorer if they want to repeat last season’s success. With Monique Akoa Makani still overseas, Jovana Nogic got to slot into the Mercury starting lineup over the weekend…and I’m sorry Ms. Nogic. I wasn’t really familiar with your game. The Serbian rookie light up Las Vegas for 19 points in 21 minutes and put up 16 points against Golden State. It’s only a two game sample but a player that shoots 80% from three? Where has she been?! Portland Fire our 2026 debut season roster ❤️‍🔥 join us this Saturday for our home opener at @ModaCenter against the Chicago Sky. pic.twitter.com/Sf6jh6o1LN — Portland Fire (@theportlandfire) May 7, 2026 2025 Season: N/A

WAGH: Emily Engstler, Sug Sutton OH WE BACK! After a 24 year hiatus, women’s professional basketball has returned to Portland. Over 19,000 fans showed up to cheer on the Fire in their home opener against the Chicago Sky, setting a new attendance record in the process. The bar has been set high in Golden State and it’s clear that Portland is going to strive to meet it. That said, it might be easier for Portland to match Golden State’s performance in the stands than on the court… the Fire just isn’t there yet. I’ve long been skeptical of offenses that prioritize the three point shot over all others or that, generally, force players who have already succeeded at the highest levels to abandon their strengths…that’s been true of Roberts in LA, Tibetts in Phoenix, and now that skepticism is ready to take root in Portland. Alex Sarama’s system is, perhaps, even more audacious than the others and requires a wholesale reimagining on how basketball is played. Sarama espouses an offensive style called CLA, or a constraint-led approach, that is built on principles and triggers instead of plays and structure. Adapting to an entirely new style of play is going to take time…even for the best rosters…which, frankly, is not what the Fire have. Everything about the Portland Fire’s roster construction is a puzzle to me. Maybe these are the players that Sarama thinks can learn and implement his system in short order. But I’ll put my skepticism aside and hope that Portland is able to mirror what Golden State has done, in that it turned other teams’ sixth best player into starters and, ultimately, into All-Stars. I’d love to see Bridget Carleton, Emily Engstler, Haley Jones and Sug Sutton step out of those supporting roles and become leaders in this new franchise. I’m cheering for Meg Gustafson who I thought was often misused in Las Vegas and unfairly criticized for her contributions… perhaps in Portland, Gustafson can really showcase the capable player she’s shown herself to be in overseas play.