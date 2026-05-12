‘Am I Transgender and Man Enough?’

Q:

Hiiii y’all cool people out there!

I was wondering if y’all can help me; My name is Raphael, i use He/They pronouns, I’ve identified as a nonbinary transgender man for 10+ years

HOWEVER

I am also not out, non-dysphoric, and am also genuinely liking my body as is and I dress very femininely whenever the occasion arrives; basically from the outside, I look like a cisgender woman. Being a bisexual who primarily likes men doesn’t help either; I really do not know if me not being flagged as queer by anyone is a blessing or a curse

I first started to identify as a transgender man when I saw people writing on Tumblr about the discourse between transmedicalist vs “tucute” trans people, and from the “tucute” side which I immediately side for, I learned that being a transgender man doesn’t mean one have to be super masculine and transitioned so much that you’re super stealth

…but why do I still feel like I am not transgender (and Man) enough?

No matter how much i know that non-dysphoric trans people exists, are valid, and are cherished within the community, I just can’t seem to be comfortable enough when other people call me “Sir” or it’s equivalent in my mother’s language; all i felt when being called a “man” is the fear of having to embody this very traditional masculinity that is imposed to both cis and transgender men, and this feeling persists even when nobody even implicitly expect me to “be a man”

being called “sir” “bro” “guy” “dude” is great, but somehow i feel like they weren’t meant for me, y’know? and i don’t know if it’s simply me not being used to be addressed masculinely, or maybe i am not a man at all?

I hope this question finds it’s way to some consolation or even solutions, thanks for reading!

Best Regards,

Raphael <3

A:

Good to meet you, Raphael.

I’m very interested in your experience, because the internal worlds of trans people who aren’t medically transitioned don’t get discussed often. Every trans person I know (myself included) went through a period of doubt about our destination genders. Even people who were concretely sure of their gender internally faced doubt around the time they came out or began thinking about it more seriously.

I mean, I’m the most stereotypically feminine person among the trans women I’ve met, and I started my transition by calling myself non-binary until I felt ready to take on the label of trans woman. In my case, I didn’t feel like I’d ‘earned’ my new gender’s titles yet. I identified as non-binary to mark myself as queer while I worked my way toward womanhood. It was a bridge identity that didn’t place expectations or stress on me to be ‘womanly’.

I think gendered expectations are part of your discomfort too. You (correctly) noted that the titles of masculinity come with the baggage of masculinity. And masculinity has a lot of harmful baggage. There’s an expectation for men to present and act in a masculine way—good and bad—and I think it’s causing a disconnect between your mainly feminine presentation and identity. That friction is felt as discomfort or nervousness about who has ‘failed’ here. Has society failed because it’s set a firm idea of masculinity that leaves no space for feminine presentation? Or have I failed because I’m not meeting the norms of people around me?

Self-identification is where it all begins

I’m big on telling people that their internal sense of self and identity are valid. I fully believe that if someone internally declares themselves a certain identity (bigender, gay, bisexual, trans, etc.), that’s enough to make it true. I think it’s important to do that because it allows queer people to exist in places where they absolutely cannot be out—like countries where queerness is a crime, or worse, a capital crime. Self-identification is also a starting point for types of queerness that need time to develop and learn, like being trans. Many (perhaps most) of us who transitioned in adulthood were raised according to our assigned gender. Many of us embodied our assigned gender fully. Trans women who previously lived as men and enlisted in the armed forces know all about that. People who start with self-identification need the validation it gives because everything else in their life isn’t in place yet.

Self-identification and validating it are important, but it’s not always enough. For most trans people, self-identifying as trans without making any changes feels incomplete. If self-identification were truly enough, none of us would seek a medical transition, change our state paperwork, or present ourselves differently. Every one of us has a different doorway we need to cross before we feel aligned to our internal self-identification. Some people never cross that final doorway and keep pushing forever.