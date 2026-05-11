She’s The He (a play in both title and theme on She’s the Man) is an upcoming gender-bending sex comedy by director Siobhan McCarthy that boasts a queer and trans-studded cast and a lot of goofy gags. Two seemingly cis boys (played by trans actors Misha Osherovich and Nico Carney) decide to dress up as girls to…convince girls they’re straight? Specifically one of their crushes (played by Malia Pyles, who also played queer in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and is queer IRL as well). It’s the kind of hairbrained scheme only a teenager could come up with, but along the way they learn some things about themselves.

It looks truly silly and fun, the kind of movie very obviously made by queer people for queer people. It pokes fun at “trans bathroom panic” while also seemingly including a more heartfelt storyline about how one of the main characters realizes they might not be just “playing” at being trans after all. The trailer boasts, “with trans people playing cis people, trans people playing trans people, and gay people playing gay people, experience a world where trans people are actually included in a high school comedy.” And what a world it will be.

In an interview about the film, Siobhan McCarthy said: “Gender-bending narratives have always been told by cis people, and they’ve always used trans people as the butt of the joke. I began to think about what it would mean for one of those stories to get told by a trans person and to really foreground trans joy in the telling of that story.”

It looks sweet and hilarious, and I think it will join the ranks of other queer comedies like Booksmart, Blockers, and Bottoms. (Despite not following the accidental alliteration formula.)

She’s The He opens in theaters this June, and you can check out the trailer now.

And in other news…

+ The season finale of Grey’s Anatomy giveth and taketh away: Owen is finally gone (hopefully for good, and not in the way Meredith is “gone”), but a queer relationship sort of imploded when it became a bit of a queer love triangle

+ Cara Delevingne says she’s a lesbian who tends to have a weakness for “straight” women

+ Shay Mitchell’s upcoming show Baywatch has been moved to a mid-season premiere, meaning we won’t see it until 2027

+ Trans model Aariana Rose Philip was the first wheelchair user to attend the Met Gala

+ This isn’t necessarily “recent’ news but I’m here to tell you that I just finished Aubrey Plaza’s wacky and irreverent animated series Kevin and it’s pretty damn gay, including but not limited to a pansexual hairless cat named Cupcake voiced by Whoopi Goldberg, a lesbian cat adoption ceremony in PTown, and of course Aubrey herself voicing multiple characters

+ Queen Latifah will be hosting this year’s American Music Awards

+ FKA Twigs will play Josephine Baker in upcoming Maïmouna Doucouré biopic, and I just hope this movie doesn’t erase the singer’s bisexuality

+ Miley Cyrus is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

+ Lesbian actress Miriam Margolyes is making bank on Cameo, good for her

+ Queer, polyamorous Aspyn Ovard is finding filming Mormon Wives spinoff exhausting

+ This season of Hacks has a lesbian weekend getaway episode you don’t wanna miss

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