Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is where I tell you what our favorite queer celebrities have been up to, via Instagram. Let’s go!

One thing about Moms: They hate bad restaurant acoustics!

Motherhood is about so many things, and sometimes it’s about paperwork!

How did I miss this lewk last week?? It’s so good!

Just our close personal friend Mel, looking banging as usual!

Well yes of course Cynthia is welcome to sing to me at any time!

I have always wanted to know what happens post the Elle prank calling! Thank you Towa!

This is so sweet and lowkey inspiring like, maybe never get up!

Sorry, nothing hits harder than giving your mom nice stuff they would never give themselves!

What are we, as a community, going to do about the fact that Hannah is living every single dyke’s dream? Can we stop her?

This made me contemplate if I would do college over again if Queen Latifah would be my commencement speaker. I think no, but I did think about it, so that’s something!

I did not know Tessa was producing this! Even more pumped now, tbh!!!

Curly haired Gillian? Oh hell yes!

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