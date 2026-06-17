Hi and also hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you all the things that are happening on gay celebrity Instagram! How thrilling!

Wait, this is actually an incredible pairing of narrator and subject!

I actually audibly said “awwww” upon seeing this. Sorry, it’s cute and I am only human!

AJ…respectfully…you are so swole? Looking incredible, I might add!

THIS FRIDAY! A song from eleven years ago that changed the game is now a MOVIE! Thrilling stuff to me!

I do not know how it took me this long to understand that King Princess is actually on stage in Girl, Interrupted in the role of Lisa! That’s banging!

Listen to Auntie! You can bitch about people, but don’t try to get them on your side that’s just sad!

To be clear, I am not famous, have never been, will never be, but I think those three would be my ultimate starstruck moment. Kelly, Michelle and BEYONCE? From DESTINY’S CHILD? I’d die!

One thing I love about Janelle is that they be OUTSIDE for Pride month. If there is an event, Janelle could be there. Not always a big chance, but it’s never zero!

I want to take a moment to say to Zoe Lister Jones that for me and my six friends? This was a HUGE coming out moment for us. Fawn Moscato is dream mean mommy femme and I am proud, nay, thrilled, to have Zoe on the team!

I am just nodding, this makes a ton of sense as a pre-show ritual. I mean, it’s James Earl Jones?

Look how G looks at Chrishell. Look at LOVE!

MY CLOSE PERSONAL FRIEND SLASH WIFE MEL KING HAS WON A JAMES BEARD AWARD! HELL YES! REMINDER: SHE’S ALSO OUR MOST RECENT COVER STAR!!!!

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