When I’m meeting a new lesbian, I always fear the moment they’ll ask me if I’m into sports. Because then I have to tell the truth: Yes, I love basketball! And then they’ll congratulate me on the New York Liberty and I’ll have to shamefully clarify I am, in fact, talking about the MNBA.

My dad has been a Golden State Warriors fan since his family immigrated to San Francisco from Mexico in 1968, just in time to watch Rick Barry and Nate Thurmond deliver the team their first NBA Championship. Basketball changed his life. The Chinatown courts were a safe haven from the poverty and gang violence that defined his new world. He went on to become the first-ever Chinese player on his high school’s varsity team, despite only being 5’8”. When my mom moved to the west coast to live with him, he quickly converted her as well. I was born in San Francisco in the late 90s, right between the team’s Run TMC and “We Believe” eras. Even after we moved to New York and the games were broadcast at the punishing hours of 10:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., in my whole life, I’ve never seen him miss a single game.

When the Warriors “Dynasty” era began in 2015, I parked myself right beside him and listened as he taught me everything he knew about basketball. It brought us closer than we’d ever been before and ignited a passion for sports I didn’t know I could access. I was a sensitive, bookish child who balked at the concept of physical exertion. Aside from a brief YMCA skills camp at age four, I’ve never actually played the game in any serious way. But I can absorb information like nobody’s business. By age 16, I could easily tell a flagrant from a common foul and identify a goaltend just before the whistle. I could recognize the plays Coach Kerr regularly ran. I knew the backstories of every single player on the roster.

This is my favorite part about basketball: the narratives. The drama. The lore. Who has beef with who. Who got traded and is bitter about it. Who’s trying to form a superteam. The deepest rivalries and strongest friendships. I eat it all up.

***

Despite my Bay Area roots, I am ultimately a New Yorker through and through. My mom immigrated here in 1976, and I spent most weekends and summers of my childhood with my grandparents in Queens. I’ve lived in the same neighborhood, right around the corner from their building, for the past seven years. I’ll always be loyal to my birth city, but New York is truly the city that made me. So when the Warriors don’t make the playoffs, I root for the Knicks. And if the Knicks don’t make the playoffs, I don’t watch. Simple as that.

More than anything, the Warriors were an underdog story until they weren’t. They went forty years without a championship, and in the years leading up to their second title, they were godawful. And here’s the thing: If you’re a New Yorker who’s into basketball and loves an underdog story, you are a Knicks fan. You don’t get to choose. It just happens to you over time, the same way your bodega guy slowly starts to memorize your order (BLT and an Arizona). City pride merges with ball knowledge and, the next thing you know, you’re guzzling a hard cider with your closest lesbians on the back patio of a Crown Heights sports bar with your phone balanced on your knees playing the YouTube TV livestream of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, rooting for a team that has been so bad for so long, and watching them surprise you again and again and again.

Much has already been written about the magic of this Finals series (and the Knicks’ playoff run in general). Much has already been written about the hope and life it injected into the city, the contagious, unified euphoria that restored the spirit of a beaten-down populace. What moved me the most, though, was the fervor with which the lesbian community rallied around the Knicks during the Finals.

Most of the queer people in my social circle either don’t really care about sports or have recently gotten into hockey after watching Heated Rivalry. If any of my friends are into basketball, it’s the WNBA, and I get why: It’s full of out and proud lesbians with phenomenal ball skills, some of whom are dating each other while playing for opposing teams. Juicy!

Meanwhile, there are currently no active MNBA players who publicly identify as gay. Only three have ever come out in the history of the sport, and all did so either at the very end of their careers or long after they retired. Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns has been subject to immature, homophobic comments by fans and commentators alike who call him “zesty” (euphemism for “gay”) simply because he’s expressive and emotional both on and off the court. I rarely ever watch basketball live at bars because the atmosphere is so aggressively straight and male in a way that makes me feel uncomfortable at best and unsafe at worst. I can’t talk my shit without some guy condescending to me because he sees a brown femme in an oversized jersey and assumes I’m just somebody’s girlfriend whose job is to sit there, clap, and ask him to explain the game to me. I can’t drink as much as I’d like, knowing I have to stay on guard in case anyone gets the wrong idea. So I usually watch the playoffs from the comfort of my own home and risk the noise complaints. I truly understand why queer fans prefer to steer clear of this league and it also bums me out sometimes that I can’t bond with them in the same way over a passion that’s so close to being shared.