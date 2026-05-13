I don’t know about you, but this lesbian has been feeling less than optimistic lately. Gas prices have reached $6 a gallon in California. The United States government has been passing legislation targeting queer and trans people at breakneck speed. The other day, I went to buy bread at the grocery store and one loaf of brioche was EIGHT DOLLARS AND FIFTY CENTS.The queer community is in desperate need of a win. And when we needed them most… MUNA returned to answer the call.

I have been a MUNA devotee since the release of their Loudspeaker EP in 2016, when I was 16 years old. For ten years, their music has soundtracked my fumbling and stumbling into lesbian adulthood. From walking around my college campus listening to “Around U” on repeat in the wake of my first breakup, to dancing around my common room blasting “Pink Light” waiting for the avoidant soft butch I had fallen in love with to text me back, to sliding down my kitchen cabinets listening to “Shooting Star” to comfort myself after a ten-day lover permanently moved from Greenpoint to Los Angeles, MUNA has always been there in my darkest hours. To celebrate their long-anticipated fourth album, Dancing On The Wall, I spent hours bent over a clipboard using an Exacto-knife to cut out images of the band members that I would then collage into a zine about their first album. I love them so much I gave myself a stiff neck for two months straight just to pay homage to their music, and I’d DO IT AGAIN. (This zine is available to order through this google form, btw.)

Dancing On The Wall is a triumph. The strengths of MUNA’s previous records are all on display here: the thematic darkness of “About U,” the lyrical vulnerability of “Saves The World,” the unapologetic explicit queerness of “MUNA.” Naomi McPherson’s production elevates this album into a category all its own, drawing on the frantic synth pulses reminiscent of 80s New Wave groups to lend an addictive anxiety to the entire record that keeps you alert and on your feet. Katie Gavin’s lyrics strike the sweet spot between desire and nihilism that feels perfect for the current political moment. Love may tear us apart, but we can still find some solace in embodiment, in sexuality, in sweating out all our hope on the dance floor.

And now, here is every track from the new album, ranked from least to most likely to make you text an ex.

Buzzkiller

“You think I’m so easy to love

Baby, please, you’re just buzzed

I’m a buzzkiller

Wait and see, just give it a month

It’ll fade like a drug

Always does, always will”

Starting off strong with by far the most devastating song on the record. Don’t you just love when an album’s final song makes you feel like you’ve been run over? I personally see “Buzzkiller” in conversation with their self-titled record’s closing track, “Shooting Star.” Both describe the heartbreaking feeling of knowing an early, intense connection can never blossom into a healthy relationship, but while “Shooting Star” articulates a quietly hopeful acceptance of this fact and pride in the speaker’s growth, “Buzzkiller” turns the blame inward. Gavin firmly shuts down her partner’s limerence-induced optimism by insisting that once they actually get to know her, their desire will fade. Fuck, man.

This was an absolutely diabolical song for me to hear at this specific time in my life. After a lifetime of always having my mind occupied by one obsessive crush or another, I took an extended break from romance starting last summer. I kept experiencing the same pattern: insane limerence, throwing myself headfirst into a new whirlwind love affair, and ending up devastated when the other person realized the reality of me after a handful of weeks and decided it wasn’t something they could handle. It kind of broke my spirit. The past ten months I’ve spent actually getting to know myself and learning how to be alone have been some of the best of my life, and I’m finally starting to feel like I could potentially open myself up to the right person, but this song made me stare into space and remember every failed almost-something I’ve ever had. It’s kind of the ANTI-texting your ex song, so I’ll tip my hat to MUNA for saving me from myself.

Party’s Over / Big Stick

“Because I know you like the back of my hand, it’s true

I can make you want what I want you to”

This is easily my favorite track on DOTW. My only critique is I wish it was about 30 seconds longer, solely because I want more of it. I do balk at reviews calling it their first explicitly political song––“I Know A Place” live verse, anyone?––but it’s definitely their most explicitly political. “Big Stick” escalates from the point of view of an influencer encouraging overconsumption to that of the mainstream media manufacturing consent to that of the American war machine bombing Palestine. Not exactly a sexy or yearning-forward song, and it shouldn’t be. That being said, the meta-commentary and the breakneck tempo of this track awakened my 19-year-old baby activist self who was listening to Saves The World round the clock and just starting to develop an academic understanding of the leftist politics she had held her whole life. This was in no small part inspired by a girl I had a crush on at the time, a girl who read Hegel for fun and liked the same basketball team I did. Sue me. We never dated, so she can’t be rightfully called an ex, but yeah, this song makes me want to text her. Good thing we’re friends now.

Mary Jane

“Ooh, what’s she have that I don’t have

Why can’t I get you high like that?

And what’s worse, if I took you back

Every time that you went out back

I’d hear her name”

I’m almost certain there are exes of mine out there who are listening to this song and thinking about texting ME. Yes, I am guilty of cheating on my partners with a green-eyed woman named Mary Jane, if you know what I mean. In an episode of MUNA’s podcast Gayotic (FEATURING JULIEN BAKER, BTW), Katie Gavin says, “When people are in recovery and they’re like, you know, ‘My acting out, my drug use served me a lot,’ there’s some parallels for me. That was a place to go.” I feel similarly about my relationship with Ms. Mary Jane. I’m not proud of how addicted I was to her, but our relationship was also therapeutic in many ways. She helped me find peace at night when my mind wouldn’t stop replaying some of the worst memories of my life on a cursed loop. She helped me relax in terrifying social situations. She facilitated many close friendships I still maintain to this day. This year, she and I finally broke up. I have no doubt I’ll text her again someday, but hopefully our relationship will be healthier going forward, and far less addictive.

Girl’s Girl

“Isn’t it so ironic

How you’re giving away your love

Except to the one who wants it

You know that I want it so much”

Is there anything more frustrating than pining after someone who insists on dating the worst people on planet earth when you’re sitting right there? The speaker in “Girl’s Girl” has mostly made peace with the fact that the object of her affection is a regular Shane McCutcheon, running all over LA wreaking havoc on the intertangled web that is the lesbian community, but the bridge gives away just how much she cares. Not quite enough to reach out herself, but enough to hungrily accept the secondhand intel her sapphic spies are all too happy to feed her. Despite claiming to laugh it off, she still can’t help but pine for her ex’s affection. Schadenfreude can only take you so far, but it can prevent you from sending that text. It can’t stop you from typing it out, though.